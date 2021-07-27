In Pictures: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's intense conversations, skipper's nets from England

The BCCI has shared a couple of snapshots from Team India's day out in Durham involving Indian skipper Virat Kohli and senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

In the first picture, Rohit Sharma can be seen standing beside Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and pace spearhead Jasprit Burmah. The second still involves the Mumbaikar, Virat Kohli and bowling coach Bharat Arun amid some intense conversations.

What do you reckon the conversation is all about?#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FgmHOTrfbs — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

India are in Durham, girding for the all-important five-Test series against England which will begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The rubber is crucial for the careers of all in-frame players. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane, being the most senior players on the team, will be raring to make a comeback from the recent defeat in the World Test Championship final.

The vice-captain is under particular pressure to save his spot, given his dipping form since the majestic hundred in Melbourne last year. So is Jasprit Bumrah, who was the only Indian bowler to go wicketless in the summit clash against New Zealand.

Bumrah's return from injury has been rocky and he's conspicuously lacked the same sting. He had a decent outing - 14 wickets from four Tests with a best spell of 5/85 - the last time India toured England. He would love to regain the lost touch with a few match-winning spells.

Virat Kohli shares a photo from a practice session in Durham

Virat Kohli in practice session ahead of the England Test series. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/IPKkFMW8cI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also shared a snapshot from his nets session in Durham on his Instagram story. The 32-year-old can be seen playing solid forward defense, apparently against a spinner. You can also see the story here.

Virat Kohli was the most successful batsman from both teams during the 2018 tour. He amassed a whopping 593 runs, including three centuries, in tough conditions at an average of just under 60. His century drought will once again be the talk of the town during the series and one can expect the skipper to come determined to turn it around.

