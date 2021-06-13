"Being carefree is MS Dhoni" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson changing his playing style in Sri Lanka ODIs

Aakash Chopra wants Sanju Samson to take a leaf out of MS Dhoni's book and adopt a carefree approach instead of a careless one.

Team India will tour Sri Lanka for a six-match limited-overs series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, in July. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeeper-batsmen chosen in the 20-member squad.

Here is India’s squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July 💥🇮🇳



🔸 Shikhar Dhawan named captain; Bhuvneshwar Kumar vice-captain.

🔸 Six uncapped players in the squad



Who’s excited?! 🤩#India #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/fzisScaJkJ — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 10, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that Sanju Samson can learn from MS Dhoni when asked if the stylish batsman will change his playing style in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and be a little more conservative.

"I don't know if he will get a chance in ODI or T20I. Sanju has clearly said that he will play like that only. There is a fine line between being carefree and careless. Being carefree is MS Dhoni and we have seen other players being careless quite a few times."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Sanju Samson needs to play as per the demands of the situation.

"If he gets a chance in the ODIs, I will expect him to play as per the situation and leave everything else aside. You need to see what the pitch is demanding and what the scoreboard is demanding. That's about it."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that a batsman cannot play in the same fashion in all situations.

"Then you mold your game accordingly. A T-shirt of one size doesn't fit you and me, one size never fits all. If you have to become a better batsman and consolidate your position, then play the conditions and play the situation."

Sanju Samson has flattered to deceive in the opportunities he has got at the international level. He plays a couple of breathtaking shots and then tends to throw away his wicket.

"Sanju Samson's maturity will be seen this time" - Aakash Chopra

Sanju Samson captained the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Sanju Samson's stint as the Rajasthan Royals skipper in IPL 2021 will hold him in good stead. The former feels the 26-year-old will be a more mature cricketer now.

"Other than that, everything is irrelevant. If you are chasing 8-10 runs per over, you have to hit and if three or four wickets have fallen, you will need to play carefully. Now he is an IPL captain as well, his maturity will be seen this time."

Sanju Samson showed signs of his growing maturity towards the latter stages of IPL 2021. His circumspect knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the supporting act he played to Jos Buttler versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad drew plaudits from cricket experts.

Well played, Sanju Samson. He scored 42* runs from 41 balls including 2 fours and 1 Six against KKR in the low scoring Run Chase. Really good to see RR skipper Sanju Samson scored runs and lead from the front and Win the match for the team. #IPL2021 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 24, 2021

