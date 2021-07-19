IND v SL 2021: "Rahul sir motivated me, asked me to enjoy my bowling" - Kuldeep Yadav credits head coach for brilliant comeback

Kuldeep Yadav has credited head coach Rahul Dravid for his rousing comeback in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The chinaman spinner said Dravid backed him despite his recent dismal run and allowed him the freedom to enjoy the game without worrying about the outcome.

Kuldeep Yadav roared back to form with two wickets in a single over, both of well-set top-order batsmen M Bhanuka (27 off 44) and B Rajapaksa (24 off 22). He took some time to get into his rhythm but soon looked at his vintage-best, luring the batsman with flight and deceiving them with pace.

"Pressure and nervousness are always there when you play. I was playing after a long time. Initially, there were a lot of conversations, Rahul sir backed and motivated me a lot. He talked about enjoying the game, believing in the process that we worked on in the last fifteen days without worrying about the result. I am very happy about the good performance," Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

Kuldeep Yadav's effort, combined with the contributions from the rest of the group, kept Sri Lanka down to just 262-9 in the 50 overs. The visitors, led by skipper Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 86, made light work of the target, chasing it within 37 overs.

"A lot of doubts creep into your mind" - Kuldeep Yadav on his lack of chances

Kuldeep Yadav, who was the only member in Sunday's XI that didn't play in the IPL 2021, also reflected on his lack of chances of late. He said the mental strains of bio-secure bubbles coupled with being on the sidelines put a lot of doubt in his mind and the only thing he could do was wait for his opportunity.

"It's difficult to stay in the bubble for a long time but when you are not playing, a lot of doubts creep into your mind. Perhaps, there are a lot of people who want to help you, talk to you, but the more you talk the more doubts are created. But it's a team sport, sometimes you get the chance, sometimes you don't. You should just wait for that opportunity," said Kuldeep Yadav.

The 26-year-old, however, also hailed the affable and supportive environment in the team for keeping him going against the tide. He said:

"We are in the bubble for the past one month and we're in 14-day quarantine in Mumbai earlier, then the series got rescheduled. I am very lucky that the team environment is so good that it isn't affecting much because team members are backing each other and hopefully we'll perform well in the coming games and will go back a happy side."

The outing will do Kuldeep Yadav a world of good. He's been on the edge of losing his spot in the national team since the 2019 World Cup. India will hope that he shows some consistency in the coming games and reacquires the role of match-winner he once played so brilliantly.

Edited by Prem Deshpande