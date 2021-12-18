"It seemed like he was playing against kids" - Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj Gaikwad could make it to India's ODI team vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra feels Ruturaj Gaikwad would certainly be in the selectors' scheme of things for a place in the Indian team for the ODI series against South Africa.

Gaikwad, with 603 runs to his name, is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, with Maharashtra failing to make it through to the knockout stages, the opening batter will not be able to add to his run tally.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on some of the star performers of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Regarding Ruturaj Gaikwad, he said:

"The first name, the name at the top is Ruturaj Gaikwad. I mean he has hit four centuries, at one point he had hit three hundreds in three matches and no one was able to get him out. I saw some of his innings. It seemed like he was playing against kids."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Ruturaj Gaikwad's strokeplay was a cut above the rest. Chopra elaborated:

"He was only playing the sweep shots against the fast bowlers, who does that? Inside out fours against the spinners. Bowlers were bowling alright but Ruturaj actually looked in a different league altogether."

Gaikwad's 603 runs came at an impressive strike rate of 112.92. The classy opener smashed 51 fours and 19 sixes during the league phase of the tournament.

"It actually felt that the guy is ready for the Indian team" - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was also the highest run-scorer in IPL 2021

Aakash Chopra reckons Ruturaj Gaikwad has done enough to be part of the Indian team. He observed:

"He made 603 runs at an average of 150 and a strike rate of nearly 113. There are four centuries in that, the recent scores are 168, 21, 124, 154* and 136. It actually felt that the guy is ready for the Indian team."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Ruturaj Gaikwad will certainly be in the selectors' thoughts even if he does not make the grade. Chopra explained:

"Of course, whether you select him or not because he is a top-order batter and there is no place there at times and it might not be there now also. Let's be honest, there is Rohit Sharma, there is KL Rahul and there is Shikhar Dhawan - who should be there. But it's absolutely impossible that his name will not be discussed."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND According to reports, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are all set to be included in India's ODI squad for the tour of South Africa 🏏 According to reports, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are all set to be included in India's ODI squad for the tour of South Africa 🏏#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/Hu0m4lcgCJ

Also Read Article Continues below

Gaikwad represented Team India in two T20Is against Sri Lanka in July this year. However, he is yet to make his debut in the 50-over format and will fancy his chances of being part of the ODI team for the South Africa tour.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ruturaj Gaikwad be a part of India's ODI team for the South Africa series? Yes No 15 votes so far