I can't worry about pace because I can't bowl as fast as Umran Malik - Harshal Patel on his bowling style

Team India cricketer Harshal Patel has garnered appreciation from all quarters for his inspiring performances in T20 cricket. The right-armer recently pointed out that, as he doesn't have express pace like Umran Malik, he has to rely on his skills for success.

In his conversation with PTI, Harshal mentioned that the opposition teams are bound to know the strengths of a bowler after a point. He added that this is why it is important for him to stay a step ahead of the batters.

The 31-year-old stated:

"To be honest, people have been trying to anticipate what I am bowling for the last two years (in IPL ). With every bowler, the longer they play, the opposition will realise what the bowlers' strengths and patterns are."

"As a bowler, my job is to stay one step ahead of them. At the end of the day, you can have 15 plans but on a particular day in a pressure situation, if you don't go out and execute with confidence, everything doesn’t fall in place. My focus is on trying to execute the best possible delivery at that point in time."

Harshal further suggested that he doesn't bowl very fast and hence needs to have several other skills in his arsenal to be able to make an impact. The right-arm pacer revealed that he prefers to play on slower tracks as they suit his game.

Harshal Patel added:

"I can't worry about pace because I can't bowl [as] fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level. I have never been an express fast bowler though on a good day I can go near 140 kmph."

"My focus has always been to develop skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have in my bowling. I would certainly prefer to pay on slow wickets. It gives you a fighting chance. If you can keep playing on pitches like Delhi it can hamper your confidence a little bit."

Harshal Patel has been exceptional with the ball in the past two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is worth mentioning that with 32 wickets, he finished as the highest wicket-taker in 2021. He claimed 19 wickets from 15 games in the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

The Haryana-born cricketer will be aiming to do well in the ongoing five-match home T20I series against South Africa as he looks to make it to India's squad for the impending T20 World Cup 2022.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I to take place on Friday

India and South Africa are set to battle it out in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series on Friday, June 17. The match is scheduled to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

South Africa came up with stellar performances to win the first two fixtures of the rubber. However, Rishabh Pant and Co. bounced back to claim an important win in the 3rd match to stay afloat in the series.

