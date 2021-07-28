IND vs. SL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal age, height, hometown, IPL salary and stats

Devdutt Padikkal has become the latest Indian cricketer to make his international debut. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star received his maiden international cap ahead of the second T20I of the India vs. Sri Lanka series.

Padikkal has made a name for himself with his consistent performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Karnataka domestic cricket team. He received his maiden call-up to the national team after performing well in the IPL for RCB.

Many fans believe Devdutt could be a decent backup opening batter for the Indian cricket team in white-ball formats. With the youngster set to play his first international match tonight, here are some interesting things you need to know about him.

Devdutt Padikkal Age

Devdutt Padikkal was born on July 7, 2000. As of July 28, 2021, the left-handed batter is 21 years and 21 days old.

Devdutt Padikkal Height

Devdutt Padikkal is approximately 1.91 meters tall. His height in inches equals 6 feet and 5 inches.

Devdutt Padikkal Hometown

Devdutt was born in Edapal, Kerala. However, he plays domestic cricket for the Karnataka team.

Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 Salary

Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Devdutt Padikkal for ₹20 lakh in IPL Auction 2019. RCB has retained him for the same price over the last two years. Hence, Padikkal's IPL 2021 Salary is ₹20 lakh.

Devdutt Padikkal Stats

Devdutt Padikkal has played 39 T20 matches in his career, amassing 1,466 runs at a strike rate of 146.74. He has registered two centuries and 11 fifties in his domestic T20 career.

Speaking of his record in the IPL, the 21-year-old has scored 668 runs in 21 innings. His strike rate in the league is 131.76, while his highest score has been 101.

It will be exciting to see how Devdutt Padikkal performs for Team India.

