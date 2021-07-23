IND vs SL 2021: Hardik Pandya provides crucial update on his bowling fitness ahead of 3rd ODI

Hardik Pandya has provided an update on his bowling fitness ahead of the third India-Sri Lanka ODI in Colombo. The all-rounder, who looked quite uncomfortable in managing his lower-back in the last game, said he's 100 percent fit and getting better with more game time.

Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat first in the third ODI. While India made as many as six changes for today's game, Hardik Pandya wasn't one of them, suggesting the team's interest in allowing him more time to get into a rhythm. Speaking to broadcaster Sony Sports, Pandya said:

"I am 100%, the more I play, the better I'll get."

The 27-year-old also talked about his overall growth as a player. He said he 'celebrates' his failures and bad days and applies the learnings from them. Hardik Pandya added:

"I understand that in life you have to keep growing. As a cricketer and a person, you need to keep growing. My process is just growing as a human being. You tend to make mistakes, you fail, but I like to celebrate my failures. I like to celebrate my bad days, it is a part of the sport and it teaches you a lot of things. I like to remember it. "

My pure motivator ❤️



Love you bro @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/wYCOPl6zpJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 23, 2021

In the two games he has played in the series so far, Hardik Pandya has bowled nine overs combined, picking up a wicket. His economy rate of six is brilliant considering he has bowled a lot more in death overs than usual.

"India can pick 2 more teams and win any competition in the world" - Hardik Pandya

Hello & Good Afternoon from Colombo ☀️ 👍#TeamIndia have elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third & final ODI of the series. #SLvIND



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/7LRDbx0DLM



Here is India's Playing XI 👇 pic.twitter.com/pioejNJG5k — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2021

Finally, Hardik Pandya lauded Team India's bench strength, stating they can pick more second-string teams and still be successful. He explained:

"Our roles are very clear, even in the main team. The kind of talent which the Indian team possess right now, I think we can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world."

The final ODI is underway in Colombo. Openers Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw started aggressively but the former was dismissed after a 11-ball 13. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has replaced him at the crease.

