IND vs SL 2021: "Such fearlessness was never there before" - Reetinder Sodhi on Ishan Kishan saying he'll hit a first-ball six

Reetinder Sodhi believes Ishan Kishan saying beforehand that he would hit a first-ball six in the first ODI against Sri Lanka is a reflection of the fearless approach of the current Indian players.

Ishan Kishan danced down the track to smash Dhananjaya de Silva for a maximum over long-on off the first ball he faced in ODI cricket. The 23-year-old even revealed he had told everyone in the dressing room beforehand that he would hit a first-ball six.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi spoke in glowing terms of Ishan Kishan's bold approach. He said:

"It is a very big thing. This is positive intent. Such fearlessness was never there before. Now, these youngsters want to take the attack to the opposition but it is necessary to know when to do that."

While crediting the IPL for helping the youngsters shed their inhibitions, the former Indian all-rounder highlighted that Ishan Kishan had played a risky shot. Sodhi observed:

"If you are hitting a six off the first ball in your debut match when it is not required also, you are taking an element of risk. But they want to take risks and I feel IPL is a huge reason for this because they are match-winners of their respective franchises."

Ishan Kishan is known for his big-hitting prowess in the IPL. Although he has not enjoyed great success in IPL 2021, he struck the most sixes in last year's edition of the league.

Chahal TV returns - Ishan Kishan reveals the secret behind his first ball SIX and more 👌 👌



Some fun & cricket talks as @yuzi_chahal chats up with ODI debutant @ishankishan51 😎😎 - by @ameyatilak & @28anand



Full video 🎥 👇 #TeamIndia #SLvIND https://t.co/BWQJMur8zx pic.twitter.com/HtFGNyoHeI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2021

"If Ishan Kishan had got out, we would have been criticizing him" - Reetinder Sodhi

Ishan Kishan showed a buccaneering approach on his T20I debut as well

Reetinder Sodhi pointed out that Ishan Kishan would have received a lot of flak if he had been dismissed playing that shot. He elaborated:

"If it had not gone for a six and he had got out, we would have been criticizing him and not appreciating his heroics. Here it is a make-or-break fight. He hit a six - great, positive but if not - stupidity, naivety."

The 40-year-old signed off by stating that such a risky approach could even cost a player his career. In this regard, Sodhi said:

"If the player is ready to take that risk, then fine, he can play such shots. These days you get chances but in the earlier days if you played one rash shot, your career used to be over."

Ishan Kishan displayed a similar carefree approach on his T20I debut, when he smashed a half-century against England. The dashing wicketkeeper-batsman might consider that as the only way to impress the selectors and earn a spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup later this year.

✅ Fifty on T20I debut

✅ Fifty on ODI debut



Ishan Kishan became the first Indian and only the second men’s player (after Rassie van der Dussen) to score a fifty on both T20I and ODI debut 🔥👏#India #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Rx1rdHESWw — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 18, 2021

