IND vs SL 2021: "This tour didn't go the way I planned" - Nitish Rana posts heartfelt message after series loss

Indian batsman Nitish Rana took to his Twitter account to express his feelings after India's series loss against Sri Lanka. After winning the ODI leg, India started the T20I series as favorites. However, due to Krunal Pandya testing positive for COVID-19 after the first T20I, many Indian players had to go into isolation.

Nitish Rana made his T20I debut for the Indian team in the second match of the series. India went in with only five batsmen in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, and Nitish Rana. This was a forced change as the rest of the specialist batsmen were forced to isolate themselves as they had come in close contact with Krunal Pandya.

As a result India had to field a weaker playing XI and lost the final two T20I's. A 2-1 series loss for Team India did not go down well with some viewers. However, we cannot forget that India showed some great sporting spirit by continuing the tour despite most of their players being unavailable. Nitish Rana expressed his views on the series in his Twitter post.

"I've worked hard for it and I'll keep moving forward" -Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana did not have a good series and received heavy criticism from some viewers. Rana scored seven runs in the ODI and 15 runs in the two T20I's. It was not an ideal debut series but he went on to say that he has learnt a lot. He also went on to say that social media is not just about posting victories but also about our failures.

Rana wrote,

"Since the time I've held the bat in my hands, I've always believed in hard work over luck and this won't stop me. There are people who'll say stuff and judge me but I won't let anything tear me down because I know how much I've worked for it."

Nitish Rana is doing well in the IPL and will look to continue the good form. He is only 27 years old and can definitely make it to the Indian team in the future. Rana plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and will look to do well in the remainder of IPL 2021. IPL is set to resume on September 19 with an encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

