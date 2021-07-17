IND vs SL 2021: Was surprised to see Kuldeep Yadav not play for KKR in Chennai, says Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has joined a host of former cricketers and pundits criticizing the lack of chances for Kuldeep Yadav at the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The former opener said he was 'surprised' to see Kuldeep Yadav miss out on the KKR playing XI even at the spin-friendly Chepauk during the first half of IPL 2021. Jaffer hailed the left-arm wrist-spinner as a 'very exciting player' and said he wants to see him get a consistent run in the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

"I am looking forward to Kuldeep playing. You know, he's been on the bench for a very long time and I am looking forward to him getting some opportunities and doing well because he's a very exciting player. I was surprised that KKR didn't even play him even in Chennai where the pitch was turning. I want to see him play and do really well," Jaffer said in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

Kuldeep Yadav has fallen out of favor with the KKR management since one of his worst IPL seasons - just four wickets from nine matches - in 2019. He got only five opportunities in IPL 2020, where his returns dropped even further. The 26-year-old has spent all his time on the bench ever since, with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy taking his place.

Will Kuldeep Yadav get a spot in the T20 World Cup squad?

Lack of backing and gametime at KKR has majorly affected Kuldeep Yadav's international career. Although he has picked up 39 wickets from 20 T20 internationals at a stunning average and economy rate of 13.77 and 7.11 respectively, he isn't among India's first-choice spinners for the T20 World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are all competing for the three or four spots available. It's unlikely that Kuldeep Yadav, who hasn't played a T20I in more than a year, will get a chance.

However, he can once again knock on the selectors' doors in the six white-ball games against Sri Lanka. A string of good performances can help him get back to the KKR lineup for the second half of IPL in the UAE, and a consistent run there might just get him over the line for the marquee tournament.

