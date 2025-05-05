India’s T20 stars send passionate comments on Prabhsimran Singh’s post after PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

India’s T20 stars Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma shared heartfelt comments on Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh’s latest social media post after the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. The two teams faced off in the 54th game of the season on Sunday, May 4, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
After being put to bat, Prabhsimran delivered a stellar performance for the Kings, registering his third consecutive half-century. The right-hander smashed 91 off just 48 deliveries, including six fours and seven sixes.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed a quickfire 45 off 25 balls, while Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 33 off 15, helping Punjab Kings post a commanding total of 236/5 in their 20 overs.
In reply, the Super Giants suffered early setbacks, losing their top four—Aiden Markram (13), Mitchell Marsh (0), Nicholas Pooran (6), and captain Rishabh Pant (18)—for low scores. Ayush Badoni played a brilliant knock of 74 off 40 balls, and Abdul Samad added a fighting 45 off 24, but their efforts fell short as LSG managed 199/7 in 20 overs, losing by 37 runs.
After the game, Prabhsimran Singh shared a post on Instagram with the caption:
“Grateful.”
India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma were quick to respond, leaving passionate comments on the post. Meanwhile, his teammate Nehal Wadhera and former Punjab cricketer Mandeep Singh—now representing Tripura in domestic cricket—also joined in with their reactions.
Meanwhile, with this win, the Kings moved up to second place on the points table with 15 points from 11 matches.
A look at Prabhsimran Singh's numbers in IPL 2025
The Punjab Kings have had a solid IPL 2025 campaign so far, with opener Prabhsimran Singh playing a key role. The 24-year-old has appeared in 11 matches, scoring 437 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 170.03, including four fifties.
In total, he has played 45 games since making his debut in the 2019 season, accumulating 1,193 runs at an average of 26.51, with seven fifties and one century.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS