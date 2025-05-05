India’s T20 stars send passionate comments on Prabhsimran Singh’s post after PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

India’s T20 stars Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma shared heartfelt comments on Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh’s latest social media post after the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. The two teams faced off in the 54th game of the season on Sunday, May 4, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Ad

After being put to bat, Prabhsimran delivered a stellar performance for the Kings, registering his third consecutive half-century. The right-hander smashed 91 off just 48 deliveries, including six fours and seven sixes.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed a quickfire 45 off 25 balls, while Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 33 off 15, helping Punjab Kings post a commanding total of 236/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Super Giants suffered early setbacks, losing their top four—Aiden Markram (13), Mitchell Marsh (0), Nicholas Pooran (6), and captain Rishabh Pant (18)—for low scores. Ayush Badoni played a brilliant knock of 74 off 40 balls, and Abdul Samad added a fighting 45 off 24, but their efforts fell short as LSG managed 199/7 in 20 overs, losing by 37 runs.

Ad

Trending

After the game, Prabhsimran Singh shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

“Grateful.”

Ad

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma were quick to respond, leaving passionate comments on the post. Meanwhile, his teammate Nehal Wadhera and former Punjab cricketer Mandeep Singh—now representing Tripura in domestic cricket—also joined in with their reactions.

Fellow cricketers react to Prabhsimran Singh's latest social media post (Image via Instagram-@prabhsimran_84)

Meanwhile, with this win, the Kings moved up to second place on the points table with 15 points from 11 matches.

Ad

A look at Prabhsimran Singh's numbers in IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings have had a solid IPL 2025 campaign so far, with opener Prabhsimran Singh playing a key role. The 24-year-old has appeared in 11 matches, scoring 437 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 170.03, including four fifties.

In total, he has played 45 games since making his debut in the 2019 season, accumulating 1,193 runs at an average of 26.51, with seven fifties and one century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More