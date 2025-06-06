"India has had only two great finishers" - Yograj Singh's stunning remark as he criticizes Shreyas Iyer again after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh slammed Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer for failing to seal the deal in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on June 3. Chasing 191 for winning their maiden IPL title, PBKS were in pole position at 72/2 in the ninth over when Iyer walked out to bat.

Ad

However, the PBKS skipper fell cheaply for just one off two deliveries to set the side back in the run chase. They ultimately finished on 184/7 in 20 overs, losing by six runs.

Iyer's failure to seal the deal prompted Yograj to bring up his son, Yuvraj Singh, and former captain MS Dhoni, as the only finishers in Indian cricket.

While speaking to IANS after the IPL 2025 final, he said (via NDTV Sports):

Ad

Trending

"There are many players, but India has had only two great finishers - MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. The two have won India 92 matches from losing positions. Yuvraj has a 98 per cent winning rate. He has won 72 games single-handedly. On the contrary (to Shreyas Iyer), Virat Kohli made 40 (43) runs. So there is just one culprit in Punjab's defeat, and that is their captain."

Ad

Yograj continued:

"There is only one criminal from the match, and that is the captain of Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer. No one is bigger than cricket. When you start thinking of yourself as big, that's when such happens."

The defeat meant PBKS remained titleless in the IPL after 18 seasons despite playing in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It also prevented Iyer from joining Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer enjoyed sensational IPL 2025 campaign for PBKS despite final letdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite failing in the final, Shreyas Iyer completed an impressive maiden season with PBKS in IPL 2025. The 30-year-old scored over 600 runs (604) for the first time in his IPL career, averaging 50.33 at a strike rate of 175.07 in 17 outings.

Under Iyer, Punjab finished at the top of the points table in the league stage, winning nine out of 14 matches. The right-hander played one of the knocks of the tournament with a breathtaking 87* off 41 deliveries in Qualifier 2 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

His brilliance helped his side chase down a daunting 204 and advance to the final against RCB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More