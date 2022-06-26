"Will watch the match just for you" - Twitterati loses calm as Umran Malik makes his T20I debut against Ireland

Tearaway pacer Umran Malik is set to make his international debut on Sunday, June 26. The right-arm fast bowler has been added to India's playing XI for the T20I series opener against Ireland in Dublin.
Umran Malik was exceptional with the ball in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He was drafted into India's T20I team after his impressive stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the recently concluded South Africa T20Is.
While he was benched for the entire series, he now has a chance to showcase his talent against Ireland. The 22-year-old will be aiming to make the most of this opportunity as he looks to make the cut for India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.
The news of Malik making his much-awaited India debut has delighted netizens. Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement after the talented youngster received his maiden cap.
The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side are scheduled to battle it out against Ireland in two T20I fixtures. The series opener will be played on Sunday at The Village.
Here's India's squad for the white-ball rubber:
India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi
Umran Malik in IPL 2022
The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cricketer was retained by SRH prior to the IPL 2022 auction for ₹4 crore. He repaid the faith and emerged as one of their top performers this season.
Malik featured in 14 games in IPL 2022 and bagged 22 wickets from the same. It is worth mentioning that he finished as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise in the latest edition of the league.