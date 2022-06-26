"Will watch the match just for you" - Twitterati loses calm as Umran Malik makes his T20I debut against Ireland

Tearaway pacer Umran Malik is set to make his international debut on Sunday, June 26. The right-arm fast bowler has been added to India's playing XI for the T20I series opener against Ireland in Dublin.

Umran Malik was exceptional with the ball in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He was drafted into India's T20I team after his impressive stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the recently concluded South Africa T20Is.

While he was benched for the entire series, he now has a chance to showcase his talent against Ireland. The 22-year-old will be aiming to make the most of this opportunity as he looks to make the cut for India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

BCCI @BCCI



He gets 🧢 No.98



#IREvIND A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He gets 🧢 No.98

The news of Malik making his much-awaited India debut has delighted netizens. Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement after the talented youngster received his maiden cap.

Here are some of the reactions:

Razi @Rg86037221 @BCCI Very well deserved, go lad, will watch today's match just for u, go break the 100mph record today only @BCCI Very well deserved, go lad, will watch today's match just for u, go break the 100mph record today only ❤❤

Rohan Patankar @Galileo_rohan @BCCI The wait has been sweeter . Now let's clock the fastest ball and help India win. @BCCI The wait has been sweeter . Now let's clock the fastest ball and help India win.

ABHIJIT NAIR 🏏🇦🇺 @Rahul_bill Congrats to Umran Malik on making his debut for India ! Congrats to Umran Malik on making his debut for India !

Utkarsh Tyagi @Utkarshtalk99 Umran Malik finally in India colours! Umran Malik finally in India colours!

Silam SS @silam_ss All the best #UmranMalik for your journey in Indian Jersey. Looking for more impactful spells from you. All the best #UmranMalik for your journey in Indian Jersey. Looking for more impactful spells from you.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IREvIND We're all excited, aren't we? However it goes, let's allow him to grow on his own. This is a talent that doesn't come in the market everyday. Go well, Jammu Express! #UmranMalik We're all excited, aren't we? However it goes, let's allow him to grow on his own. This is a talent that doesn't come in the market everyday. Go well, Jammu Express! #UmranMalik #IREvIND

Paritosh Kumar 🏏 @Paritosh_2016

Very excited to his bowling, want match to start as soon as possible.



#IREvIND | #UmranMalik | #CricketTwitter Great thing about today's match is Umran Malik will be making his debut for India in T20I. He needs game time if he has to go to Australia for T20 World Cup.Very excited to his bowling, want match to start as soon as possible. Great thing about today's match is Umran Malik will be making his debut for India in T20I. He needs game time if he has to go to Australia for T20 World Cup.Very excited to his bowling, want match to start as soon as possible.#IREvIND | #UmranMalik | #CricketTwitter

Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd #IREvIND Want to see Umran Malik hitting the timber today Want to see Umran Malik hitting the timber today 🔥 #IREvIND

The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side are scheduled to battle it out against Ireland in two T20I fixtures. The series opener will be played on Sunday at The Village.

Here's India's squad for the white-ball rubber:

India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

Umran Malik in IPL 2022

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cricketer was retained by SRH prior to the IPL 2022 auction for ₹4 crore. He repaid the faith and emerged as one of their top performers this season.

Malik featured in 14 games in IPL 2022 and bagged 22 wickets from the same. It is worth mentioning that he finished as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise in the latest edition of the league.

