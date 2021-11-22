[Watch] "Kaise hua miyan?" - Shreyas Iyer bamboozles Mohammed Siraj with his magic trick after IND vs NZ 2021 series

Shreyas Iyer's magic skills are well known in the cricket fraternity, with the middle-order batter boasting of it to many players and staff members in the past. It was Mohammed Siraj's turn on Monday as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer became the victim of a slick, bamboozling card trick.

In a video posted by the BCCI, Shreyas Iyer can be seen performing the complete setup. He asks Mohammed Siraj to pick a card from the deck - which is a 4 of spades - and hold it in between his palms after showing it to everyone.

The magician then picks a new card from the deck, a Joker, and rubs it over his teammate's hands. Much to Mohammed Siraj's surprise, when he opens his hands the card isn't 4 of spades but instead the Joker that Shreyas Iyer picked later.

Here's a video of the same:

#TeamIndia #INDvNZ Weaving some magic 🪄 with a deck of cards & blowing everyone's minds 😯How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned! 😎 Weaving some magic 🪄 with a deck of cards & blowing everyone's minds 😯How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned! 😎#TeamIndia #INDvNZ https://t.co/kKLongQ0CJ

Mohammed Siraj was left speechless, even as Shreyas Iyer teased him by saying, "Miyan kuch toh bolo miyan, kuch toh bolo" (Say something, sir, say something). The 27-year-old could only throw the card down in surprise, with KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoying the amusing drama in the audience.

Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj's performances in the India-New Zealand series

Both Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj made a comeback to the Indian T20I team for the recently-concluded series against New Zealand.

In three matches, Iyer was tasked with playing the role of a finisher - something which he hasn't done most of his career. While he didn't fail horribly, 30 runs from two innings at an average of 15 didn't inspire any confidence either.

Siraj, on the other hand, injured his left hand while bowling in the first T20I. He bowled an expensive spell of 1/39 in that match before making way for his RCB teammate Harshal Patel for the next two games.

