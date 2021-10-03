IPL 2021: "I think he's been the No.1 captain during this second phase of the IPL" - Sanjay Manjrekar on KKR skipper Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan, KKR Skipper, 'Incredibly Excited' to Have Fans Back in Stadium" height="600" width="800" />

Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan has been the best captain during the second half of IPL 2021.

Manjrekar's statement came to light after the Englishman's continuous dismal run of form with the bat for his IPL team. Various speculations are being made about the left-hander's future in the franchise. The 56-year old feels the only reason Morgan is saved from getting dropped from the starting XI is due to his excellent captaincy and personality.

However, Morgan received plaudits for his astute bowling changes and knack for assessing the match situations shrewdly. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar opined on his views regarding the KKR skipper and said:

"When you look at Morgan, it seems like he's well settled in the side, hugely supported by the management. I think he's been the No.1 captain during this second phase of the IPL. His captainship has been superb. So, because of his captaincy and personality, he's been saved from getting dropped. His batting is becoming a problem for the side and, KKR will hope that he finds his form important matches."

Morgan has scored 109 runs in 11 innings during the ongoing season of the IPL.

"It sometimes feel that Prasidh Krishan has that X-Factor in him" - Sanjay Manjrekar on KKR pacer

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar also mentioned that KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna has X-Factor in him. Manjrekar feels KKR missed him in their previous game when they lost against the Punjab Kings.

Brendon McCullum's troops were unable to defend 165 runs on a slow track, as they had only four established bowlers in their XI, with Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana their fifth and sixth bowling options.

Krishna was dropped from the side after Ravindra Jadeja smashed him for 22 runs in his single over, turning the match into CSK's favor.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan replaced Andre Russell for their match against SRH. Russell is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Prior to their match against SRH, Manjrekar opined that KKR needs to add a pacer to the side rather than another spinner. He said:

"I don't think they need to add another spinner in the XI. Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have been in terrific touch. Perhaps Prasidh Krishna can come in once again. It sometimes seems that Prasidh Krishna has that X-Factor in him, despite his high economy rate. And I think Southee is that much of a reliable option. Shakib Al Hasan: I don't think so, that he can add value to the side because they've already got two brilliant spinners."

Also Read

Shakib had a good outing with the ball against the Sunrisers. He picked up one wicket and gave away only 20 runs in his four overs.

KKR will play their last match in the group stage on October 7th against the Rajasthan Royals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far