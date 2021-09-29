IPL 2021: [Watch] RCB's Devdutt Padikkal takes stunning catch to send Chris Morris back to the pavilion 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Devdutt Padikkal took an absolute blinder while diving to his right at deep extra-cover to send Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris back to his dugout.

The RR openers got their side off to a ferocious start before Dan Christian got a breakthrough for the RCB, sending Jaiswal for 31 runs in 22 deliveries. However, Evin Lewis was in the mood to capitalize on the new track in Dubai. His blistering knock of 58 in 37 deliveries set the tone for the Royals to score big during the first innings.

Rajasthan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up managing only 149 runs in the twenty overs. RR were dealt a heavy blow while facing Harshal Patel, as the Purple Cap holder picked up three crucial wickets for RCB today. However, he could have returned with different figures today if it were not for Padikkal's brilliant catch to send Chris Morris back to the stands.

During the 20th over, Morris managed to get under Harshal Patel's yorker-length delivery and sliced it towards deep extra cover. The ball was traveling swiftly when Padikkal managed to take a stunning diving catch with both his hands.

IPL Purple Cap likely to stay with RCB bowler

Harshal Patel for RCB

The current Purple Cap holder in the tournament, Harshal Patel, had another good day at the office as he ended up with figures of 4-0-34-3 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Patel did not have a perfect outing until his last over, where he took all three of his wickets tonight. Riyan Parag was the first to get dismissed as he wasn't able to read the 30-year-old's slower delivery before tonking the ball straight up for Virat Kohli to get under.

Patel's second wicket of the day was due to the diving catch by Devdutt Padikkal at deep extra-cover. On the last ball of the innings, Patel got his third wicket at the expense of Chetan Sakariya, who misread the slower delivery only to hand a simple catch to Ab de Villiers at long-on.

Patel currently sits at the top of the bowling charts with 26 wickets to his name in 11 innings as he eyes Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in a single season in the IPL at 32 wickets.

