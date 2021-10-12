IPL 2021: "Kohli's legacy as Bangalore captain without the title is a failed one" - Michael Vaughan 

Michael Vaughan has opined that the legacy of Virat Kohli has a failed legacy as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former English cricketer thinks so since Kohli has never been able to lift the coveted IPL trophy.

When the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 resumed, Kohli announced that he would step down as skipper of the franchise after the ongoing edition. And yesterday night, the 32-year old played his last match as an RCB skipper in the IPL. His team was unable to defend 138 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator of the IPL 2021. It was certainly not how he would've hoped to end his reign as RCB skipper.

While speaking with Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan had his say on the legacy of Kohli's captaincy for the Bangalore-based franchise. While commending his contributions to the Indian test cricket set-up, Vaughan was dubious about Virat's leadership in the IPLs. The 46-year old also mentioned that despite having a great squad this year, the RCB skipper fell short of getting his hands on the cash-rich league trophy. The Englishman said:

"So the RCB team over the years have been very top heavy with the batting. This year, with the quality of Maxwell, Harshal Patel and Chahal, they had the bowling to match the batting. And they fall short. So his legacy as captain of IPL Cricket will be one that didn't win. He'll be the first to admit that he'll see himself as because he's such a driven player and a driven person, his legacy as a failure in an IPL captaincy because he has not got that trophy in his hands."



The former cricketer turned commentator believes the current Indian captain's contribution to his national test cricket set-up has been phenomenal. However, he also elucidated that it's not always that a captain can lead all three different formats of the game with the same success rate.

"It's not always that you are brilliant at leading all the formats. In terms of what Virat has done with the Indian test team and developing that Indian test match team - terrific. You have to say that in one day cricket and T20 cricket, both with the national side so far and with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has fallen a long way short because the talent and the squads that he has to work with is right up there with the best.", Vaughan added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won 66 and lost 70 games in 140 matches under Kohli's leadership in the IPL. Under him, RCB reached the final in 2016, while twice finishing with a wooden spoon in 2017 and 2019.

"Kohli certainly has a great chance of winning the T20 World Cup with this Indian squad" - Michael Vaughan.

The Englishman, however, counted on Virat Kohli's chances of getting his hands on the ultimate T20 trophy - the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Vaughan eulogized the Indian team's combinations and expressed that they have a fair chance of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While speaking with Cricbuzz, the former England skipper said:

"He's (Virat) got one more stab with the Indian team in the T20 World Cup. He certainly has a great chance because the Indian squad is pretty good. India's got the spin the face the got the combinations and got the power to go on and win the T20 World Cup and that's his last chance in T20 cricket. And he'll be the first to admit that he'll be disappointed that he has not had an IPL trophy."

On September 16, the Kohli announced he would step down as India’s T20I captain after the conclusion of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The ICC mega-event is going to take place in the UAE and Oman. India will play two warm-up matches against England and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively. Kohli-led side's first encounter will be against their arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Edited by Diptanil Roy