Indore police arrest eight in connection to IPL 2024 betting racket

On Thursday, April 4, Indore police arrested eight men who were allegedly involved in a betting racket during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The accused were arrested from a multi-storeyed building in Lasudia. Acting on a tip-off from locals, the Crime Branch and Lasuida police arrived at the venue, where they found 22 mobile phones, 31 ATM cards, 17 checkbooks, 21 bank passbooks, and five laptops.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia was quoted as saying by TOI:

"During interrogation of the accused, it was found that their online betting network was spread across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra."

The officials disclosed that the accused had acquired SIM cards with fake names. They allowed people to place online bets on a website, and payments were made through UPI.

It is worth mentioning that an arrest was made in Nashik as well. The Gangapur police caught 34-year-old Mahindra Vaishnav accepting bets for an IPL 2024 match in his car.

SunRisers Hyderabad to take on Chennai Super Kings in the 18th match of IPL 2024

The upcoming match number 18 of IPL 2024 will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) battling it out with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Friday, April 5.

With two wins from three games, CSK are currently placed third in the points table. They opened their campaign with back-to-back wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT)

Chennai suffered their maiden loss with a 20-run defeat to Delhi Capitals. Chasing a 192-run target, they finished at 171/6 after 20 overs.

SRH, on the other hand, have just a solitary win to their name from three fixtures. They occupy the seventh in the standings. They scripted history by registering an imposing 277-run total against Mumbai Indians (MI), the highest ever in the league's history.

While Hyderabad won against Mumbai by 31 runs, they were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and GT.