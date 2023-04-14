IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match (Updated)

The 19th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.

SRH got off to a flier of a start after being put into bat by KKR. They lost their way for a bit after losing two quick wickets. However, their innings got back on track courtesy of a partnership between Harry Brook and Aiden Markram for the third wicket.

The English youngster played the entire innings and got a memorable hundred off 55 deliveries to propel SRH to 228 in the first innings.

KKR fell into early trouble during the run chase and were reduced to 20-3 in no time. Nitish Rana compiled a captain's innings but lacked support from the other end.

The asking rate got quite steep at the end for KKR's lower order and they ended up short by 23 runs to hand SRH a well-deserved win.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder of the Orange Cap

Harry Brook announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first centurion of the ongoing edition. His brilliant unbeaten 100 off 55 deliveries, coupled with his meager contributions from his first three matches, propels his run tally to 129 for the season.

Shikhar Dhawan continues to hold the Orange Cap by a slight margin as the tournament nears its one-third mark. The PBKS skipper has 233 runs at a strike rate of 146 so far.

Nitish Rana kept KKR in the hunt by scoring 75 off 41 deliveries. Rinku Singh also made his presence felt in the death overs and continued his fine run of form with a half-century. The KKR skipper is ranked 11th on the list. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh is the franchise's leading run scorer in IPL 2023 with 156 runs, keeping him eighth on the list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Yuzvendra Chahal is the holder of the Purple Cap

KKR spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy did not have the best outing against SRH. Sunil Narine ended up wicketless while conceding 28 runs. His partner, on the other hand, took the wicket of Aiden Markram but was on the expensive side of things after leaking 41 runs. The duo are ranked 12th and 13th in the Purple Cap list respectively.

Mayank Markande continued his bright start in Orange by bowling a tight spell of 2-27, taking him eighth on the wicket charts with six wickets in two matches.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yuzvendra Chahal is making a serious bid to retain the Purple Cap after making a strong start to the season, The leg-spinner holds the Purple Cap and is also the first bowler in IPL 2023 to take 10 wickets.

