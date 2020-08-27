IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra picks 5 Indian youngsters to watch out for

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked five Indian youngsters who could set IPL 2020 ablaze with their fantastic performances. He observed that all these players are yet to represent India in international cricket.

The reputed commentator revealed his choices in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra's first pick was Indian under-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will represent Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

"I am starting with Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal. And this player is going to garner a lot of fame, there is 100% guarantee about that. I feel Rajasthan Royals will make him open and he will never disappoint you. Left-handed swashbuckling opening batsman, he will take the attack to the opposition. And considering his confidence and temperament, he is a long-term prospect."

The 42-year-old's second pick was Ravi Bishnoi, who was another star performer for India at the under-19 World Cup. The leg-spinner will ply his trade for Kings XI Punjab under Anil Kumble's guidance in the upcoming IPL.

"At No.2, is his under-19 teammate who will be playing for Kings XI Punjab. Ravi Bishnoi will be playing under Anil Kumble's tutelage and I feel he will do wonders. He bowls with a flatter trajectory and has a very good googly. Temperament is outstanding because he doesn't bowl a loose delivery. He is going to really fire and shine because he will be playing in the huge grounds that will also assist spin."

Aakash Chopra's third choice of a youngster who is likely to excel in the IPL was Virat Singh. The hard-hitting Jharkand middle-order batsman is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad mentored by VVS Laxman.

"The third player I am going for is Virat Singh, who is there with Laxman bhai in Sunrisers Hyderabad. He comes from Jharkand and takes the attack to the bowlers. SRH needs a batsman who comes down the order and bats explosively and this is that guy. He has been outstanding for his teams in white-ball cricket so far."

Aakash Chopra's other two picks for Indian youngsters who could shine in IPL 2020

Riyan Parag gave a good account of himself in IPL 2019

Aakash Chopra opted for Riyan Parag as the fourth Indian youngster to look out for in the upcoming IPL. He reminded everyone that the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder was also part of the under-19 World Cup-winning Indian team in 2018 along with Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill.

"At No.4, I am keeping Riyan Parag. This player is also very good. He plays with a lot of confidence and many people don't know that he was a member of a World Cup-winning team. He was part of the team when Pritvi Shaw and Shubman Gill's team won although his batting did not come. He bowls a little differently, with a lot of carrom balls. And this player is not scared while batting, he plays without any pressure."

Playing for India my goal, says Riyan Parag after impressive IPL 2019 https://t.co/foW0AnrHB8 pic.twitter.com/XHoR4p7aCd — SportsGridUK (@Sportsgriduk) May 4, 2019

Aakash Chopra went for Devdutt Padikkal as his final pick while mentioning that he was also considering Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti for the spot. The former KKR player opined that Padikkal could grab his chances with both hands if given an opportunity by RCB at the top of the order in IPL 2020.

"At No.5, I am slightly split. I was thinking Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti but I will give you a name whom you may not have heard of, Devdutt Padikkal. He is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and I want him to play. He is a left-handed opening batsman, although RCB has openers in Parthiv, Finch and captain Kohli also opens. But I feel if Devdutt Padikkal is given a chance, he will make the full use of it."

Riyan Parag has already proved his credentials in the IPL, with some match-winning contributions in the 2019 edition. In the 7 matches he played in last year's IPL, he scored 160 runs at a decent average of 32.00 and also snared a couple of wickets.