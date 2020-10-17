Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli believes that AB de Villiers is the most impactful match-winner in the history of IPL. He said this after de Villiers managed to score a brilliant 55 runs off just 22 balls against the Rajasthan Royals, and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Virat Kohli is of the opinion that RCB are always in the game till the time de Villiers is at the crease. Although 35 runs were required off the last 2 overs, the former South African batsman did not lose hope and smashed the RR bowlers all around the park to give RCB an unlikely victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said:

"When he (AB de Villiers) plays like that you want him to face every ball, no offence. (He) always bats by the situation. He always looks at the team situation. In my eyes, he's the most important match-winner in the IPL. Purely because of the presence of that man in the middle, it feels we're not out of the game."

RCB have been able to come back strong when put under pressure: Virat Kohli

There have been times over the past few years when RCB were heavily reliant on their two premier batsmen in the form of Kohli and De Villiers. Their bowling attack was also known to leak a lot of runs. But all this has changed this season, and RCB are sitting pretty in third place, level on points with table-toppers Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli is extremely happy with the responsibility that the newcomers in the team have taken, and said that they have eased the burden on his and de Villiers' shoulders.

"Young Dev has come in and has batted beautifully. Finch has made an impact at the top. We understand the dynamics. The bowling has stepped up this season. Guys have come back strongly when put under pressure. Saini has been brilliant. Chahal, Isuru have bowled well," Virat Kohli said.

Advertisement

RCB will now play their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 21 October at Abu Dhabi, and will look to build on the winning momentum.