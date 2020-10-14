IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje bowls the fastest ball in tournament history

The Delhi Capitals (DC) scripted a brilliant come-from-behind 13-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 30 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and much of their success was down to their quick bowlers.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been brilliant in IPL 2020 so far, and the latter took it a step further today by bowling the fastest ball (as well as the second and third-fastest balls) in the history of the tournament.

While bowling to Jos Buttler in his first over, the South African clocked 156.22 kmph and 155.21 kmph off consecutive deliveries. Buttler audaciously scooped the first one for four, but the second one beat the English keeper for pace and cleaned him up.

Anrich Nortje also recorded the third-fastest ball in IPL history - 154.74 kmph, shattering the previous record held by Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Dale Steyn (154.4 kmph). For his brilliant performance, which included a 4-run 18th over that changed the complexion of the game, he was awarded the Man of the Match.

Delhi Capitals and Anrich Nortje flying high in IPL 2020

Anrich Nortje was adjudged the Man of the Match [PC: iplt20.com]

Anrich Nortje was signed as a replacement by DC for Chris Woakes, who pulled out of IPL 2020 despite having commanded a big price in the auction. The 26-year-old has formed a lethal partnership with countryman Kagiso Rabada, and has been one of the team's most consistent performers.

DC moved to the top of the IPL 2020 points table with this win, but they do have a few injury concerns. Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the tournament, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has missed a couple of games now with injury.

Captain Shreyas Iyer also appeared to injure his shoulder while diving in the field against RR, and didn't play any further part in the game. The results of his scan will be announced tomorrow.