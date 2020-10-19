IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals announce replacement for Amit Mishra

The Delhi Capitals (DC) announced today that Karnataka leg-spinner Pravin Dubey will replace Amit Mishra in their squad for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The 27-year-old is a like-for-like replacement for Mishra, who suffered an injury while attempting a catch off his own bowling earlier in IPL 2020 while playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The veteran leg-spinner has undergone surgery for the tendon injury on his bowling hand and is currently recovering from the same.

📣 ANNOUNCEMENT 📣



Following @MishiAmit's injury that ruled him out of the tournament, we've secured the services of leg-spinner Pravin Dubey as his replacement for the remainder of the #Dream11IPL season.



Read more: https://t.co/NlvToC9FkX#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Nwr4KLFn7H — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 19, 2020

Dubey is in the UAE as a net bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), so incorporating him into the scheme of things shouldn't be too difficult for DC.

IPL 2020: How will Pravin Dubey fit in at DC?

Pravin Dubey has stepped in for Amit Mishra at DC

This is the second IPL team that Pravin Dubey has been a part of, having been picked by RCB in 2016 but failing to make an appearance over the two seasons that he was part of the franchise. The Karnataka man has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, and has 16 wickets from 14 games at an economy rate of 6.87.

Amit Mishra was in excellent form for DC in IPL 2020, but his absence hasn't been felt severely due to Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel stepping up to the plate admirably. DC can also call upon the services of Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who hasn't played a game yet in IPL 2020 despite having excelled in the Caribbean Premier League.

The 27-year-old Pravin Dubey might not be a part of the DC playing XI immediately, but could have a role to play at the business end of the tournament when the wickets slow down even more.