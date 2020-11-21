IPL 2020: 'Don't worry, I will get over it' - Rohit Sharma reveals what Suryakumar Yadav told him after being overlooked for India squad

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed the conversation he had with batsman Surya Kumar Yadav after the latter was left out of India's squad for the tour of Australia.

Yadav was IPL 2020's highest run-scorer at the number three batting position. The Mumbaikar accumulated 480 runs in 15 innings at an average of 40. Yadav's stable technique, composure in pressure situations, and the acumen to bail his team out in tricky chases brought him to the attention of the cricket-loving audience.

When the squad for the long tour to Australia was due to be announced, it was expected that Yadav might get his first international call-up. However, while young batsmen like Sanju Samson and Shubhman Gill were selected for the white-ball series, Yadav was left out.

Rohit Sharma's trust in Surya Kumar Yadav

Surya Kumar Yadav should’ve been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series. #MI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 28, 2020

Backing the youngsters is Rohit Sharma's speciality as a captain and that is exactly what he did by allowing Yadav the time and space to compose himself after the squad announcement.

"We were sitting in our team room and I could feel he was dejected. But I didn't go and speak to him. It was he who came up and said, 'Don't worry I will get over it and win the matches for MI', Rohit Sharma said in an interview with TOI.

The Mumbai Indians lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time this season, becoming the only team to do so. Yadav formed an instrumental troika with Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan which built partnerships against most teams in the two seasons since his inclusion.

Yadav's flare was noticeable last year but the one thing he lacked was consistency, which he attained this year and cemented his position in the Mumbai Indians side. Rohit Sharma believes that with the attitude that Yadav possesses, it is only a matter of time before he dons the Indian uniform.

"And when he said that I also realised he is heading in the right direction not only in terms of IPL but in his overall career. There are a lot of India games and his time will come. If you ask me, my philosophy is mind over matter and that's what works for me. Rohit Sharma concluded.