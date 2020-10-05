IPL 2020: 'I feel Rishabh Pant will be the gamechanger in the Delhi Capitals' clash against RCB' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Rishabh Pant could prove to be the gamechanger in tonight's IPL 2020 clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He made this observation while previewing the clash between the Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli-led sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that the Delhi Capitals should not make any changes in their playing XI. He said that the team should retain Ravichandran Ashwin, despite the off-spinner having not had the best of times in his last encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"If I look at Delhi Capitals, Ashwin did not have a good last match but he had come back from an injury. So they should stick with him, he will bowl well and it is a big ground as well and RCB has a few left-handers also with Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washnigton Sundar and they may opt to play Moeen Ali as well."

He pointed out that all the other Delhi Capitals bowlers have been performing well, thereby not necessitating any changes.

"You should stick with Mishra as well, Rabada is brilliant, Nortje is absolutely gold dust and you have Marcus Stoinis as well. Harshal Patel also did a very good job in the last match."

The renowned commentator observed that even RCB do not require any changes in their team composition unless they want to try out either Chris Morris or Moeen Ali.

"Coming to team changes required by RCB, not at all actually. They can play Chris Morris if they feel like it or they can also play Moeen Ali instead of Zampa because Delhi Capitals have three left-handers."

Aakash Chopra on the likely gamechanger in the Delhi Capitals vs RCB clash

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will be the key batsmen in the Delhi Capitals middle-order

Aakash Chopra picked Rishabh Pant as the probable gamechanger in tonight's clash between the Delhi Capitals and RCB.

"I feel Rishabh Pant will be the gamechanger in Delhi Capitals' clash against RCB. I believe he will play with even more responsibility against Virat Kohli's team."

While observing that Shreyas Iyer is also likely to do well, the former KKR player reasoned that he is going for Pant because of the leg-spinners in the RCB bowling arsenal who would be turning the ball into him.

"I have similar expectations from Shreyas Iyer but I am going with Pant because Chahal will be there and possibly Zampa as well, the RCB bowling is not that potent although they have been doing well as a unit."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Delhi Capitals as the likely victors in their clash against RCB today, and opined that the latter would make it through to the playoffs.

"I feel RCB will qualify in the end but for this one game I am going with Delhi Capitals."

The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed second and third in the IPL 2020 points table, behind the Mumbai Indians. The winner of tonight's clash between the two sides would jump to the top spot in the table as the first team with 8 points in their kitty.