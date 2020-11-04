IPL 2020: 'I promise you we will have more fun in this next week' – RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has assured his RCB teammates that they are going to find the IPL 2020 playoffs more exciting than the league stage. The RCB skipper asked his team to look forward to the business end of the cash-rich league.

RCB have made the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2016, and they will go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, SRH got the better of the Virat Kohli-led side in the IPL 2016 final - the only time SRH have won the tournament.

“I want all of us to be in a positive mindset. I promise you we will have more fun in this next week than we had in two and a half months,” Virat Kohli said in a video posted by RCB on social media.

Bold Diaries: Pre-Playoffs Team Chat



Coaches and senior players discuss the playoffs opportunity and urge the squad to be hungry and ready for the challenge.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yq7MMJ6y79 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2020

‘The finish hasn’t been as planned but what’s done is done,’ says RCB head coach

Shahbaz Ahmed played just his 2nd IPL match against DC on Monday (Credits: IPLT20.com)

A win against the Delhi Capitals on Monday would have ensured RCB a top 2 finish, but they eventually fell to a 6-wicket loss. However, SRH’s win against defending champions Mumbai Indians last night secured the Bangalore-based franchise 4th position in the IPL 2020 points table.

RCB head coach Simon Katich, though, congratulated his players for having made the IPL 2020 playoffs and urged them not to get affected by the past.

“Well done on a fantastic achievement of reaching the playoffs. It obviously requires a lot of hard work, so well done on that. The finish hasn’t been as planned but what’s done is done."

“We can now look for the opportunity which comes up on Friday and grab that opportunity. The things that stand for me is that certain guys played according to their role in our last game. One obviously was Shahbaz [Ahmed]; he picked his first wicket in the IPL,” Katich said.

Shahbaz Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers against DC as the left-arm orthodox returned impressive figures of 2 for 26 from 4 overs. Virat Kohli and RCB would once again want him to fare well against SRH on Friday and help the team progress further.

A win in the Eliminator would see RCB lock horns with either of DC or MI in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, winning which would help Virat Kohli and Co. reach their 4th IPL final.

