Former Rajasthan Royals spinner Brad Hogg narrated a story about how his insecurity and fear cost the Royals a game against the Mumbai Indians. Back in 2012, in a match between the two sides, Kieron Pollard was at the crease, and Hogg had the ball in hand.

Hogg bowled a wrong 'un while enticing Pollard to go after it. Pollard fell into the trap and tried to smash the ball, only ending up hitting it straight to Ambati Rayudu at the non-striker's end. The ball hit him and fell just in front of Brad Hogg. The Aussie had the opportunity to pick up Pollard's wicket but ended up not taking the catch because he was scared of the power of the shot.

Kieron Pollard went on to score a crucial half-century, which won Mumbai Indians a game that RR should have won.

"It was game 12 in the IPL 2012 and we were playing the Mumbai Indians in the Wankhede Stadium. Rayudu and Pollard had been building a partnership and I had been brought into the attack. I was concerned about Pollard's big muscles but with courage I pitched the ball up and bowled a wrong-un and Kieron Pollard absolutely loved it," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube Channel.

"He smashed the ball straight down the wicket and instead of coming to me, it went to his mate Rayudu who was backing up. But I was scared by the power of the shot. I could have got the wicket of Pollard but I was scared," he added.

Kieron Pollard is a team man: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also believes that Kieron Pollard is a team man and an absolute crowd-puller.

Brad Hogg believes that Kieron Pollard puts the team's cause before his individual motive, and that is a sign of a real team player. Pollard has taken some unbelievable catches in the outfield and has not been shy to throw himself around in the field without worrying about injury.

Hogg is also of the opinion that Pollard is a crowd-puller and the fans love him wherever he goes. He is a fan-favourite at Mumbai, and has played the most number of games for them.

"Why have Mumbai Indians invested so heavily in Kieron Pollard? Firstly because he is a team man. He puts the team first, he has great team values and puts his body on the line. That diving catches to left and to the right, for a big man he is very athletic and he saves a lots of runs," Brad Hogg said.

"The crowd gets involved whenever he is in action. And that is one of the major plus points for the franchise because it is not just about the cricket out there you need the entertainers to stand up and he is one of them," he further added.

Kieron Pollard will be in action for the Mumbai Indians as they begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at Abu Dhabi.