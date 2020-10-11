IPL 2020: "I thought I made a mistake" - Sunil Narine reflects on last ball bowled to Glenn Maxwell during KXIP v KKR game

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine accepted that his heart was in his mouth when Glenn Maxwell smashed the last ball of the game against the Kings XI Punjab towards the long-off boundary.

With 7 needed off the last ball to win, Maxwell hit the wide ball from Narine towards long-off, but the ball fell just short of the boundary.

Narine thought he had made a mistake by bowling wide, but it worked out well in the end. KXIP were cruising at one stage with 22 required off 18 balls and with 9 wickets in hand. But somehow, it all fell apart, and KXIP lost the game by 2 runs.

"I wanted to bowl wide or go as close to it as possible, for a moment I thought it was a six and I made a mistake (explaining his last ball). It's not ideal, but it's a job someone has to do (bowling in the death). I'll do as best as I can, it's something I'm still looking at, if it comes off, it's good for the team and hopefully - we will get many more wins," Sunil Narine said after the game

I don't look under pressure because that is just the way I am: Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine was happy to deliver under pressure in the death overs.

Sunil Narine agreed that although he felt the adrenaline rush after that thrilling victory against KXIP, he just does not like to show emotions, and that helps him not feel much pressure. He also accepted that death bowling is a really tough job, but he is happy that he adapted and delivered for his team.

"The pulse is racing inside, but I think it's just how I am, so it doesn't look like I'm under any pressure. It's tough (bowling in the death overs), but it's something anyone has to do. Today it was me, tomorrow it might be someone else," Sunil Narine said.

KKR have now moved up to third place in the table with 4 wins from 6 games and are looking really good to finish in the top four.