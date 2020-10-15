IPL 2020: ‘I try to channel my inner KL and try to deliver the messages like he would,’ says Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell recently revealed that he would sometimes turn deputy for KL Rahul on the field, and heaped praise on his Kings XI Punjab skipper for both leading from the front and leading by example with the bat.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Maxwell said that he doesn’t always field on the boundary to be in the bowlers’ ears and assist KL Rahul, who presided over the proceedings from behind the stumps.

“He has been really good. He has such a calm head on the shoulder. We have sort of worked together at different times. When he was keeping, I was at mid-off to try and help the bowlers. He would give me messages to pass on to them; I try to channel my inner KL and try to deliver the messages like he would,” Glenn Maxwell said.

The results, however, haven't gone as planned which could be why KL Rahul himself has started fielding closer to his bowlers since the past three games, while placing Prabhsimran Singh behind the stumps.

It seems like Glenn Maxwell enjoys working with the leadership group of KXIP. The Aussie all-rounder lauded the level-headedness of head coach Anil Kumble, revealing that they go almost a decade back.

“I absolutely like working with Anil. We’ve known each other for about 10 years. We do a charity thing together, before I was a professional cricketer. I got picked up by Mumbai and I worked with him closely. We have open and honest chats about the game. He has been brilliant for the group. He is so calm, so level. We are able to deal with the losses and move on and stay positive as a group,” Glenn Maxwell added.

I still feel I am hitting the ball really well: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell playing a reverse-sweep against KKR on Saturday (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Glenn Maxwell’s own form has been iffy in IPL 2020 as he has managed a meagre 58 runs in seven matches so far. He, however, attributed his lean patch to not getting to spend too much time out in the middle as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have scored the bulk of the runs.

“A month ago, I probably played one of the best innings (108) of my career in England. Not much has changed since, just probably the time at the crease and that opportunity to sort of get myself in. Lot of the time I am trying to get the player who has been batting longer on strike...With the limited opportunities I have got, I still feel I am hitting the ball really well.” Glenn Maxwell reasoned.

Advertisement

While Rahul and Agarwal occupy the top two positions on the Orange Cap list with 387 runs and 337 runs respectively, KXIP are lingering at the bottom of the IPL points table having won just one of their seven matches played.

Also read - IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs RR match (Updated)

KXIP go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Thursday. It’d be intriguing to see if the IPL 2014 runners-up can get back to winning ways courtesy Glenn Maxwell rediscovering his form.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule