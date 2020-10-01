IPL 2020: It is a nice experience to learn from Pat Cummins, says Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kolkata Knight Riders' young fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti acknowledged that it was great to learn from the number one Test bowler in the world, Pat Cummins. The young pacer also suggested that he has benefited a lot by discussing cricket with the Australian.

The 20-year-old impressed in KKR's third game of IPL 2020 against the Rajasthan Royals, picking up two wickets along the way.

Nagarkoti is learning new variations from Cummins and is also focusing on how to keep himself fit. Cummins himself had to miss a lot of cricket in his early playing days due to injury. Nagarkoti, having suffered significant setbacks in the last couple of years, is taking tips from Cummins to maintain his pace as well as keep himself fit for a longer period.

"It’s a nice experience to learn from Pat Cummins who is a really good bowler. I try to execute what I learn from him," Kamlesh Nagarkoti said after the game against RR.

I want to thank everyone who stood by me: Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarkoti thanked his family, Rahul Dravid as well as the KKR support staff for believing in him.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti was outstanding against RR with the ball, picking up two wickets for just 13 runs in his two overs, apart from taking two brilliant catches in the field.

The youngster had grabbed the attention of the world in the 2018 U19 World Cup, where he tormented batsmen with his searing pace. However, he could not feature in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 due to injury.

Yet, the KKR support staff showed faith in him and did not let him go. They nurtured him, brought him back to full fitness and are now reaping the rewards for their patience.

Thus, Nagarkoti thanked the team for believing in him. He also thanked his family as well as his U19 coach Rahul Dravid, who helped him massively at the National Cricket Academy during his rehabilitation.

"The situation was a bit in our favour when I came to bowl. Just wanted to keep my plans simple and execute them. I want to thank my family, the KKR support staff and everyone else who have stood by me. Many people like my family, Dravid Sir, Abhishek (Nayar) bhaiyya. There have been so many people to thank," Kamlesh Nagarkoti said.

KKR play their next game against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.