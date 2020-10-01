IPL 2020: 'Jasprit Bumrah is being given all the difficult overs for Mumbai Indians' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Jasprit Bumrah has been bowling all the tough overs for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2020 and could be given an odd easy over to relieve the pressure on him.

He made this observation while previewing the clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Kings XI Punjab have issues to be addressed in their bowling department, with not much support for Mohammed Shami in the death overs.

"Kings XI Punjab have problems in their bowling attack because Sheldon Cottrell is not your great gun death bowler. Neesham is not at all a gun death bowler. Shami is the only one left."

The renowned commentator also suggested certain changes KXIP could make to strengthen their bowling lineup.

"I would want to play Mujeeb Ur Rahman instead of Jimmy Neesham so that you get your full 5 bowlers. And I will also think about playing Hardus Viljoen or Chris Jordan instead of Sheldon Cottrell because the latter does not give much confidence to me personally."

Jordan Gave 30 Runs in an Over Against DC But He bowled Reasonably Well and Stoinis Outperformed him



Yesterday Cottrell Gave 30 Runs in an Over Against RC But Poor bowling with Zero Variations against Mediocre Batsmen Tewatia



Pls Dont play Cottrell again Its not a bad day... — 🏌️ (@NTR_Warrior) September 28, 2020

Aakash Chopra mentioned that the only possible change in the Mumbai Indians lineup is the inclusion of Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of James Pattinson, subject to the former's fitness.

"Mumbai Indians might have lost the last match but there a lot of positives from their last game against RCB. In terms of change, I can only think of a Nathan Coulter-Nile, in case he is fit he can play for Pattinson may be."

The former KKR player highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah is being made to bowl all the tough overs by the Mumbai Indians. He hopes that the premier fast bowler is given an odd easy over to alleviate the pressure on him.

"I feel Bumrah is being given all the difficult overs for Mumbai Indians. If he can be given one or two easy overs in the middle, it won't be a bad idea that Rohit might just consider."

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to watch out for in the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab clash

KL Rahul could prove to be the biggest threat for the Mumbai Indians bowling lineup

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul as the player battle to look forward to in today's encounter between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

"Jasprit Bumrah vs KL Rahul is a mouth-watering clash and that is why I feel Bumrah should bowl the first over. If not the first, definitely the second over. I feel it is wrong if you save him for the 6th over."

He expressed hope that Mumbai Indians give the new ball to Bumrah, so that the two key players for their respective teams come head to head at the very beginning of the Kings XI Punjab innings.

"If you have Rahul in front and you have Bumrah in your team, it is a heavyweight clash and they should make it happen upfront. It will be a contest between probably the best T20 batsman in the world currently against one of the finest white-ball bowlers the world has ever seen."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking Mumbai Indians as the probable winner in their encounter against Kings XI Punjab today.

"I am saying Mumbai Indians will win this contest."

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians are placed fifth and sixth in the IPL 2020 points table currently, and they both have one win from three matches. They would be keen to get back to winning ways, as another loss today would be a setback for them in the race for the four playoff berths.