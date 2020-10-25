English all-rounder Jofra Archer has been on fire in IPL 2020 so far. Although his team, the Rajasthan Royals, have not impressed much, Archer has blown away fans and pundits alike with his performances.

While Jofra Archer is majorly a bowler, he has played a few handy cameos with the bat for the inaugural champions in IPL 2020. The right-arm pacer is among the Most Valuable Players of the season. With his sensational one-handed catch against the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, he has further strengthened his candidature for the award.

Jofra Archer stuns his teammates with a special effort in the deep

Kartik Tyagi was bowling to the well-set Ishan Kishan in the eleventh over of the IPL 2020 match. Kishan had scored 37 runs off 35 deliveries and was looking to switch gears when an extraordinary effort from Jofra Archer sent him back to the pavilion.

Kishan slammed the length ball from Tyagi straight to deep third man. Archer initially seemed to have misjudged that catch, but he raised his arm and completed a blinder. Apart from the fans, all the Rajasthan Royals players were stunned after seeing that effort from the Barbados-based player.

Can the Mumbai Indians secure their playoff berth in IPL 2020?

The Mumbai Indians are just one step away from the IPL 2020 playoffs. Although they missed their regular captain Rohit Sharma's services in the last match, the Mumbai-based franchise thrashed the Chennai Super Kings by ten wickets.

Rohit is unavailable tonight as well, and in his absence, the team has still put up a fantastic total of 195/5 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya's quickfire half-century has shifted the momentum in MI's favor, and they are the favorites to win this contest now.