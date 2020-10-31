IPL 2020: KL Rahul's strike rate of 112 cost KXIP the match, says Brad Hogg

Former Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders player Brad Hogg slammed KL Rahul, saying that his subdued innings against Rajasthan Royals cost the match for Kings XI Punjab on Friday. Hogg pointed out that Rahul’s innings with a strike rate of 112 was the deciding factor in the match.

The cricketer turned commentator took it to Twitter to opine that at today’s day and age, you cannot afford to play an anchor role irrespective of the fact whether your partner is going all guns blazing at the other end.

“KL Rahul SR of 112 was the deciding factor in last night’s game. The game of T20 has changed, you can't play an anchor role at one end while your partner is dominating at the other. Both have to go after the bowling,” Brad Hogg tweeted.

Even though KL Rahul has been consistent throughout the league and is the current holder of the orange cap, cricket pundits have criticized him for the mellowed strike rate, especially in the recent few matches.

The KXIP skipper has scored 641 runs at a strike rate of 130.54 so far, but this strike rate is highly skewed with the innings of 132 runs off 69 balls KXIP's second match of the tournament. Rahul’s four recent scores have been 15(11), 27(27), 28(25), and 46(41).

KL Rahul-Chris Gayle partnership went in vain as RR ended the five-match winning streak of KXIP

After losing Mandeep Singh in the first over of the match, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle combined to build a partnership of 120 runs from 82 balls. Rahul contributed 46 from 41 balls whereas Gayle went berserk at the other end, scoring 74 from 41 in the partnership.

The 'Universe Boss' went on to score 99 runs from 63 balls, helping KXIP put up a mammoth total of 185/4 on the board. However, the innings was in vain as Rajasthan Royals chased the target down in the 18th over with seven wickets to spare.

KXIP's playoff chances look bleak, unless they win their upcoming encounter against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

