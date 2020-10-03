IPL 2020: "Kolkata Knight Riders' current batting lineup is a little weak if there is a mini-collapse," says former India opener Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has suggested that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should go into today's IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) with an additional batsman to guard against a mini-batting collapse.

Chopra made this observation while previewing the clash between the Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer-led sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra said that the return of Ravichandran Ashwin could be the only possible change in the Delhi Capitals lineup, subject to the off-spinner being fit enough to play.

"Delhi Capitals could play Ashwin, if he is fit, in place of Mishra. Other than that, I don't think there is much scope of change."

The reputed commentator suggested that Kolkata Knight Riders should include Rahul Tripathi instead of a seam bowler and send him to face the new ball instead of Sunil Narine, a move that could provide more depth to their batting.

"I would say Kolkata Knight Riders should open with Tripathi instead of Narine, and you can make a fast bowler sit out. Because at the moment I am feeling that they have a lot of bowling options, but their batting lineup is a little weak if there is a mini-collapse."

The former India opener also observed that with the Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana not among the runs, Eoin Morgan was required to take the franchise out of a spot of bother in their last game.

"Nitish Rana has not played a big knock and neither has Dinesh Karthik, and then it becomes a bit of an issue. It happened in the last match as well, but they got saved as Eoin Morgan played very well, and they barely scraped through to a good total."

#IPL2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders finish with a flourish!



Eoin Morgan hits 23-ball 36 to take KKR past 170



KKR (174 for 6 in 20 overs) vs RR in Dubai. Gill (47), Morgan (34*), Archer (2/18)#RRvKKR live updates: https://t.co/uCj9T6yv8R — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) September 30, 2020

Aakash Chopra on the likely game-changer in the IPL 2020 game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra believes Kagiso Rabada can apply the breaks on the Kolkata Knight Riders' batting

Aakash Chopra picked Kagiso Rabada as the likely game-changer in tonight's IPL 2020 clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"In a small ground like Sharjah, a bowler might prove to be the difference between the two sides. So, for this particular game, I am going with Kagiso Rabada."

He reasoned that the South African quick would be able to keep a tight leash on the Kolkata Knight Riders' batting lineup and even get the better of the big-hitting Andre Russell.

"I feel (that) Rabada will be able to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders, and when he will come at the end when Russell will be hitting, he will be the one who will be able to stop him, and that could be the match-changing spell."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking Delhi Capitals as the probable victors in their encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I am picking Delhi Capitals to win this contest."

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are placed second and third respectively in the IPL 2020 points table, with the two teams having four points apiece in their respective kitties. The winner of the match will join the victors of the first clash of the day between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the top of the points table.