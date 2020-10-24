IPL 2020: Nitish Rana pays special tribute to late father-in-law Surinder during the match against DC

The Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Nitish Rana played brilliantly to score 81 runs in the IPL 2020 match against the Delhi Capitals. The left-handed opener smacked 13 fours and a six in his 53-ball knock, but his unique celebration on reaching his half-century caught the fans' attention.

After completing his second half-century of IPL 2020, Nitish Rana paid tribute to his late father-in-law Surinder Marwal, who lost his life to cancer on Friday. The southpaw brought out a customized Kolkata Knight Riders jersey with the name Surinder printed at the back to show respect to his wife's father.

Nitish Rana's half-century powered the KKR to an emphatic win DC in IPL 2020

The Kolkata Knight Riders are not having the best of times at the IPL this year. The 2-time champions have been very inconsistent. In their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise scored only 84/8 in 20 overs.

In response, skipper Eoin Morgan changed his opening combination and promoted Nitish Rana to open the innings with Shubman Gill. The left-handed batsman did not disappoint his captain as he scored just three runs short of what the entire team had aggregated against RCB.

All-rounder Sunil Narine backed Nitish Rana to perfection as they added 115 runs for the fourth wicket. Narine scored a 32-ball 64 as KKR finished with 194/6 after Shreyas Iyer invited them to bat first in Match 42 of IPL 2020.

Take a bow, Varun Chakravarthy 👏#KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/BpxwgZUiei — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 24, 2020

In reply, the Capitals could only score 135/9 in 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy proved to be the wrecker-in-chief during the second innings as he recorded the first five-wicket haul by a bowler in IPL 2020. Varun's figures of 5/20 helped KKR win the game by 59 runs.