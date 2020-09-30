IPL 2020 Orange Cap: Jonny Bairstow continues to climb the charts after SRH's maiden win this season

It was a combined batting effort from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before star spinner Rashid Khan spun a web around the Delhi Capitals (DC). The Afghanistan captain finished with figures of 3 for 14 to help his side get off the mark in the points table with a 15-run win in Match 11 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Batting first, captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow laid the perfect foundation at the top of the order with a 77-run stand, before Kane Williamson provided the finishing touch and propelled SRH to a competitive total of 162 for four.

In reply, the Shreyas Iyer-led side never looked to be in the game, and Rashid Khan killed the chase in the middle overs to secure SRH’s first win of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

Two half-centuries in three matches mean that Jonny Bairstow moves up to seventh on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, with a cumulative total of 119 runs. After being dismissed for five runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, Bairstow held the innings together last night with a 48-ball 53.

The English opener is tied with Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith, who is in sixth position by virtue of playing a match less. Bairstow scored 61 off 43 balls in SRH’s opening match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Bairstow’s counterpart Rishabh Pant occupies the 12th position, with 96 runs under his belt from his three matches so far. Manish Pandey, who top-scored for SRH with an unbeaten 51 against KKR, dropped to 13th on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list after getting out for a meagre three runs against DC last night.

There wasn’t any further change on the list, and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) duo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal dominate the top two slots with aggregates of 222 runs and 221 runs respectively.

The IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, however, might undergo changes tonight as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai. Both teams were clinical in their respective previous matches, and come into this fixture with momentum.

While the in-form Sanju Samson (159 runs from 2 games) and Steve Smith would look to break into the top 3, KKR boast of the likes of Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell, who could climb up the IPL 2020 Orange Cap ladder rapidly.