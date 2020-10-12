IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after MI vs DC match (Updated)

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav’s half-centuries catapulted Mumbai Indians to the top of the points table as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in Match 27 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Satdium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

MI won their third consecutive match of the season to register their fifth win in 7 games, while the Shreyas Iyer-led side dropped to second position after the defending champions halted their 3-match winning run.

After electing to bat first and losing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the powerplay overs, captain Shreyas Iyer (42 off 33 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (69 off 52 balls) stitched together 85 runs for the third wicket to propel DC to 162 for 4.

In reply, MI got off to a terrible start after losing captain Rohit Sharma for a 12-ball 5. But, Suryakumar Yadav (53 off 32 balls) and Quinton de Kock (53 off 36 balls) resurrected the run-chase before Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya got MI home with 2 balls to spare.

Earlier today, a 85-run sixth-wicket stand between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag helped Rajasthan Royals register their first win in 5 games, as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in Match 26 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium.

After calling it right at the toss and opting to bat first, skipper David Warner (48 off 38 balls) and Manish Pandey (54 off 44 balls) got SRH off to a steady start before cameos from Kane Williamson and Priyam Garg powered them to 158 for 4.

Chasing 159 to get back to winning ways, RR consumed 12 overs to put 78 runs on the board and lost 5 wickets in the process. But, 18-year-old Riyan Parag (42 off 26 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (45 off 28 balls) put on 85 runs off only 47 deliveries to secure RR a come-from-behind victory.

Rashid Khan moves closer to top 3 of IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Shreyas Iyer moved back into contention for the IPL 2020 Orange Cap (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t any change in the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, but David Warner moved into fourth position after scoring 48 off 38 balls against RR. The SRH captain has an aggregate of 275 runs from 7 matches so far.

Advertisement

Despite getting out for a 19-ball 16, Jonny Bairstow, Warner’s opening partner, remains in fifth position with 257 runs under his belt. Suryakumar Yadav followed up his unbeaten 79 against RR with a 32-ball 53 tonight to climb up to seventh position in the batting charts.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer regained his place in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list after scoring 42 off 33 balls tonight. He is in sixth position having scored 245 runs at an average of 40.83 in 7 games.

His counterpart – Rohit Sharma – dropped one place to the tenth spot after perishing for a 12-ball 5 against DC. The 4-time IPL-winning captain has racked up 216 runs in IPL 2020 so far.

Rashid Khan is just 3 wickets away from the silver-medal position (Credits: IPLT20.com)

On the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, DC speedster Kagiso Rabada extended his tally to 17 wickets after returning impressive figures of 2 for 28 from 4 overs against MI. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicketless in tonight’s clash.

Advertisement

Trent Boult dismissed DC opener Prithvi Shaw to draw level with Bumrah’s tally of 11 wickets from 7 games in the tournament, but he is in third position by virtue of having a higher economy rate. On the other hand, DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje went wicketless as he remained in ninth position with 8 wickets to his name.

In the afternoon game, SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up 2 for 25 to leapfrog a host of bowlers into the fourth spot on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list having picked up 10 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.03.

The focus will now shift to the small ground at Sharjah Cricket Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow. While Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill would aim to move closer to the top 3 of the IPL 2020 leading run-scorers, Yuzvendra Chahal is just 3 wickets away from occupying the second place in the bowling charts.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule