IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs MI match (updated)

KL Rahul still enjoys a 141-run lead at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, having scored 670 runs this season. There was no change at the top of the Purple Cap list either, as Kagiso Rabada leads the charts with 25 wickets to his name.

David Warner hit an unbeaten 85 off 48 balls tonight and broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 batting charts. The SRH skipper jumped 5 places and moved into 2nd position with an aggregate of 529 runs from 14 matches.

Despite getting out for a 13-ball 25, Quinton de Kock climbed 3 places to occupy 7th position with 443 runs under his belt. His teammate, Ishan Kishan, crossed the 400-run mark and moved into 9th slot, having scored 428 runs so far in the tournament.

Rashid Khan is still in the reckoning to win the IPL 2020 Purple Cap (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for tonight’s game, and hence the MI pacer remains 2nd on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list with a tally of 23 wickets. Trent Boult was replaced by James Pattinson, and the Kiwi speedster stays in 5th position with 20 wickets to his name.

Even though he went wicketless tonight, Rahul Chahar kept his place in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 bowling charts. Rashid Khan, however, climbed up a slot after returning figures of 1 for 32 from 4 overs tonight. The SRH leg-spinner is 7th in the table, having picked up 19 wickets at a remarkable economy of 5.28.

The league stage of IPL 2020 has come to an end and the focus will shift to Dubai on Thursday as MI take on DC in Qualifier 1. While Bumrah would aim to go past Rabada in the IPL 2020 bowling charts, Shikhar Dhawan would know he is just 5 runs shy of overhauling Warner’s tally on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.

David Warner leads from the front as SRH pip KKR to the final IPL 2020 playoffs spot

SRH beat MI by 10 wickets to make their 5th consecutive IPL playoffs (Credits: IPLT20.com)

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha’s unbeaten 151-run stand helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad make the IPL 2020 playoffs as they beat the Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Match 56 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

MI will play the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on November 5 in Dubai, while SRH will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore the following evening in Abu Dhabi.

After David Warner elected to field first, Sandeep Sharma (3 for 34) gave SRH the exact start they were hoping for. The pacer dismissed openers Rohit Sharma (4 off 7) – who came into the side after a 4-match injury layoff – and Quinton de Kock (25 off 13) within the powerplay to leave MI at 39 for 2 in the 5th over.

Both Suryakumar Yadav (36 off 29) and Ishan Kishan (33 off 30) got starts. But the spin duo of Shahbaz Nadeem (2 for 19) and Rashid Khan (1 for 32) triggered a mini collapse to leave the defending champions in dire straits on 82 for 5 in the 13th over.

Kieron Pollard, however, stayed firm at one end and smashed a quickfire 41 off 25 balls to help MI reach 149 for 8 at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha started on the front foot from the word go. The duo put on 56 runs in the powerplay as KKR’s qualification chances slimmed.

The partnership ballooned to 97 runs at the halfway mark before eventually going all the way. Warner (85 not out off 58) and Saha (57 not out off 45) ensured that SRH secured the 3rd spot in the IPL 2020 points table.