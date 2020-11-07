IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after the SRH vs RCB Eliminator (updated)

KL Rahul looks certain to win his maiden Orange Cap, as he sits comfortably at the top of the batting charts with a lead of 124 runs. There was no change at the summit of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list either, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pile 27 wickets to his name.

David Warner scored a run-a-ball 17 tonight and moved a little closer to KL Rahul. The SRH captain is 2nd on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with an aggregate of 546 runs from 15 matches. His counterpart Virat Kohli moved up to 7th position, despite getting out for a 7-ball 6.

21-year-old Devdutt Padikal, too, failed to get amongst the runs tonight and remained 1 slot above Virat Kohli with 473 runs under his belt. AB de Villiers, though, jumped up 5 places and moved into 9th position after smashing his 5th IPL 2020 fifty.

T Natarajan once again restored his place among the top 10 leading wicket-takers this season (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 1 for 24 tonight and moved closer to the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. The RCB leg-spinner is in 4th position, having scalped 21 wickets at a remarkable strike-rate of 16.33.

Rashid Khan had a rare wicketless outing and remained 8th on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list with 19 wickets in his kitty. T Natarajan, however, once again moved into the top 10 of the bowling charts after taking 2 wickets and furthering his tally to 16 wickets for the season.

The focus will shift to Qualifier 2 on Sunday as DC take on SRH to set up a final date with MI. While Rashid Khan would look to get back amongst the wickets and break into the top 3 of the bowling charts, Shikhar Dhawan would aim to overtake David Warner on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list.

Check out IPL 2020 schedule

SRH put on an all-round show to move closer to IPL 2020 final

Advertisement

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder were the architects of tonight's victory (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Kane Williamson’s second fifty this season and an all-round performance from Jason Holder helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad progress to the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2. The Orange Army beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in the Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The win pits SRH against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday (November 8), while RCB’s wait to win their maiden IPL trophy continues.

After David Warner elected to field first, Virat Kohli’s (6 off 7) decision to open the innings didn’t pay dividends as he perished in just the 2nd over. RCB’s start worsened as Jason Holder dismissed Devdutt Padikkal (1 off 6) as well to leave them at 15 for 2 in the 4th over.

But Finch (32 off 30) and AB de Villiers steadied the ship with a 41-run third-wicket stand before the former perished to open the floodgates. SRH then continued to dominate the rest of the innings as no RCB player, apart from de Villiers (56 off 43), could score more than 10 runs.

Advertisement

If Shahbaz Nadeem (1 for 30) and Rashid Khan (0 for 22) stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs, the pace triumvirate of Sandeep Sharma (0 for 21), Jason Holder (3 for 25) and T Natarajan (2 for 33) were excellent at the death and restricted RCB to a modest 131 for 7.

Chasing 132 to stay alive in the tournament, SRH got off to a horrible start as Shreevats Goswami (0 off 3) fell to Mohammed Siraj off just the 4th ball of the run-chase. But after David Warner (17 off 17) and Manish Pandey (24 off 21) stitched together 41 runs for the second wicket, RCB came back strongly into the contest by picking up 3 wickets for just 24 runs.

However, after successfully negating the threat of Yuzvendra Chahal (1 for 24) and Adam Zampa (1 for 12), Kane Williamson (50 not out off 44) and Jason Holder (24 off 21) inched closer to victory with a 65-run partnership. SRH eventually got over the line and into Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 with 2 balls to spare.