Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Rashid Khan remembered his parents after his inspired performance with the ball helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Rashid has lost both his parents in a difficult year and a half.

The 22-year-old has shown a lot of character to remain strong through that period, and was back to his best against the Delhi Capitals, winning the Man of the Match award in the process.

Chasing a target of 163, DC were in a comfortable position with both skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan consolidating their innings. But Rashid provided the vital breakthroughs of Iyer, Dhawan, and also Rishabh Pant to help SRH get their first IPL 2020 points.

"Tough one and a half years for me, first my dad expired and then my mom three-fours months ago. And it took a bit of time for me to come back. My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night," Rashid Khan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

I do not put pressure on myself to create an impact: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan said that he does not put too much pressure on himself

Rashid Khan stated that he does not put undue pressure on himself to perform. The Afghan leggie did not have the greatest of starts to IPL 2020. But he was back to his very best against DC, returning figures of 3-14 in his four overs.

The youngster also acknowledged that he has the backing of skipper, David Warner, and that this gave him the confidence to bowl better.

"I don't put pressure on myself that I have to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game. Warner always backs me and tells me that you know what's best for the team. Only when things aren't going my way I go and ask the captain what to do. That's what we discuss on the field," Rashid Khan said.

SRH will now play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on 2nd October at Dubai. The team will be hoping to build on some much-needed momentum heading into that fixture.