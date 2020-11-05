IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan says he has seen enough of the pace trio of Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan revealed that he was not worried about the potent pace trio of Mumbai Indians, whom he will be facing on Thursday in Qualifier-1 of the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Dhawan said that he had seen and played the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattison enough to be prepared to face them. The pace bowlers have made an exceptional contribution to the success of Mumbai Indians so far.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have picked up 43 wickets between them in 13 matches each. They occupy second and fifth place respectively on the list of top wicket-takers in the tournament..

However, Shikhar Dhawan was unfazed by the threat they pose and remained relaxed ahead of the big game.

“I have seen and played them enough. I am just relaxing because I want to be fresh for the game. I will watch their videos again. I already know the plans," Dhawan was quoted as saying by Times of India.

With a struggling opening partner in Prithvi Shaw and an unstable middle-order, Shikhar Dhawan is the pivotal in-form batsman for the Capitals side. The franchise will be counting on him to put up a strong performance against Mumbai Indians.

Shikhar Dhawan had scored an unbeaten 69 off 52 balls the first time these two teams met in the tournament, but got out for a duck in the reverse fixture.

Dhawan was confident about his partner Prithvi Shaw firing and believed that his difficult phase won’t last long.

“Prithvi is timing the ball well. My advice would be to stay calm and positive. This won't be the last time that he will go through a bad phase. He shouldn't be going around looking to work harder and try harder. There's no point in wasting your energy,” the 34-year-old said.

Shikhar Dhawan brings in the experience of winning the IPL title as well

For a young side like the Delhi Capitals, it is important to have someone with the experience of closing out games and going all the way in the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan, who has won a title each with Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, brings in just the kind of experience and belief that is required.

The Capitals will have two shots to enter the finals having finished in second place in the league table. The loser of today’s match will face the winners of the Eliminator which will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Qualifier-1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will start at 07:30 p.m. IST (06:00 p.m. local time).