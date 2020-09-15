IPL 2020: Since I am from Chennai, it always feels good to do well against CSK, says SRH’s Vijay Shankar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Vijay Shankar said that he is looking forward to playing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19th.

In a recent question-answer session with ESPNcricinfo, Shankar spoke about the targets in IPL 2020, both from a personal and the team’s point of view.

“Mostly, it will be CSK since I am from Chennai. You know, it always feels good to do well against them,” Shankar, who plays domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu and played one IPL match for CSK in 2014, said.

Shankar was initially a part of India’s World Cup squad last year but was ruled out midway with a toe injury. He has since spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines. However, a fit-again Shankar said that he is willing to contribute to SRH in every way possible.

Asked about personal milestones, Vijay Shankar said that his most important IPL innings was the unbeaten 63 against the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. He further spoke about a unique feat of having the longest streak – among Indians – without registering a duck.

“I think I already have one record in IPL. You know, playing 29 innings without getting a duck. That’s the record for an Indian batsman, I think,” Shankar, who has scored 557 runs in 33 IPL matches, said.

In the IPL’s 12-year-long history, Shankar holds the distinction of scoring the second-highest runs without getting out for a duck, only behind Andrew Symonds’ tally of 974 runs.

SRH’s strength has been their top order and bowling attack: Vijay Shankar

David Warner (L) and Jonny Bairstow (R) scored 692 runs and 445 runs respectively in IPL 2019. (Image Credits: DNA India)

Asked about SRH’s biggest strength, Shankar said, “I think it has always been the bowling department and the top order.”

Indeed, the ‘Orange Cap’ has been won by an SRH player in four of the previous five editions of the IPL – Kane Williamson in 2018 and, David Warner in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler in the history of the tournament to win the ‘Purple Cap’ in successive years – IPL 2016 and 2017.

If the Hyderabad franchise can once again click as a unit, with Vijay Shankar playing important cameos at the back end of the innings, SRH can very well repeat their success of IPL 2016.