IPL 2020: Sunil Narine is opening the batting way too often, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm unorthodox spinner Brad Hogg believes that Sunil Narine is becoming predictable as a batsman and is opening way too often for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Narine has failed to impress in the first two games in IPL 2020, and Hogg feels there needs to be a change at the top of the order for KKR.

Brad Hogg thinks that Narine should be used as a surprise option and should not be exposed to every bowling attack. He must only be played as an opener when he has had a history of doing well against the particular bowling attack. Hogg believes that England's Tom Banton must get a go at the top of the order for KKR.

"KKR are too much dependent on Sunil Narine and Andre Russell in their line-up. Narine is opening the batting way too often. You need him as a surprise option every now and then when he has got a good match-up against an opposition bowler," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Andre Russell is the biggest weapon in the last five overs in the IPL: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg believes that Andre Russell is KKR's biggest weapon in the last five overs.

Brad Hogg is of the opinion that Andre Russell is KKR's biggest weapon, especially towards the end of their innings. His ability to hit sixes at will and dominate bowlers is something that Hogg feels KKR should make the most of. And, for that to happen, Hogg feels KKR must set up a good platform for Russell to get his eye in and then go hell for leather in the death overs.

"Also you have Andre Russell coming in the 12th over, you don't want to have too much pressure on him with a slow run-rate when he comes to the crease. You want a run-rate which is at an acceptable level where he can give himself a couple of overs to get in, get adjusted and then bow away with the last five overs. He is the biggest weapon in the final five overs in the IPL," Brad Hogg said.

After a convincing victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR play their next game against the Rajasthan Royals on 30th September at Dubai.