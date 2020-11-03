IPL 2020: 'The 2nd place makes you feel good after the season of ups and downs we have had' - Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer has mentioned that the team is delighted to have finished at the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table, considering the roller-coaster ride they have had this season.

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after his team secured a crucial win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Shreyas Iyer expressed happiness that the Delhi Capitals were able to break their four-match losing streak and register a convincing win against the Virat Kohli-led side.

"The win against RCB was very essential and it has got smiles on our faces after the four consecutive losses. To be honest, today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win."

He observed that it was an all-round performance by the Delhi Capitals, with all the team members rising to the occasion.

"I think all the departments were really covered up well by the players and I am really chuffed by their performance, the way they came up and delivered at the right time."

Shreyas Iyer mentioned that he was elated that the Delhi Capitals were able to secure a spot in the first qualifier, with the team having gone through a number of highs and lows this season.

"The 2nd place makes you feel good after the season of ups and downs we have had. IPL is always a roller coaster journey."

Shreyas Iyer on some of the star performers for the Delhi Capitals in yesterday's encounter

Ajinkya Rahane was the highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals in yesterday's encounter [P/C: iplt20.com]

Shreyas Iyer lauded Ajinkya Rahane for pacing his innings to perfection in the Delhi Capitals run-chase.

"Rahane carries a lot of experience in the IPL and the way he paced his innings was really amazing to see. He punished the loose balls and other than that he was taking singles and twos."

The Delhi Capitals skipper hoped that his fellow Mumbaikar will continue to deliver the goods in the upcoming matches.

"It is a great example and I think he peaked at the right time. We have a few important matches coming up and definitely he will play an important role in the future matches."

Shreyas Iyer also spoke highly of the Delhi Capitals' South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. He said that the pair make his life easier by coming up with their own plans and executing them perfectly.

"It really makes my job easy to be honest because the way Rabada and Nortje plan in the team meetings, they come up with their own ideas and for me as the captain on the field, it is pretty much easy to set the fields. I just go and ask them what they are going to bowl and they literally nail all the balls."

While acknowledging that the Mumbai Indians will be a tough opposition, Shreyas Iyer signed off by pointing out that the team which comes up with the goods on the given day will prevail.

"Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams. Having said that, we are also a fearless bunch of boys. We will be planning everything, obviously they are pretty much experienced in such stages but the team which has a very good attitude and composure on that given day will make it through."

The Delhi Capitals were on the receiving end in the two encounters they have played against the Mumbai Indians in the league phase of IPL 2020. They would be hoping to reverse the fortunes when they cross swords against the table-toppers in the first qualifier to be played on Thursday.