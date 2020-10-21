IPL 2020: 'This is like a wake-up call for us' - Shreyas Iyer on Delhi Capitals' loss to Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer has opined that his team's loss to the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their IPL 2020 encounter yesterday will serve as a good wake-up call for the team.

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after the current table-toppers' 5-wicket loss against the KL Rahul-led unit.

While highlighting the excellent start the Delhi Capitals made in the tournament, Shreyas Iyer stated that the loss could benefit the team as they could learn a lot from it.

"We had a really great start in the tournament. In between it is very important that you get a loss, so that you learn a lot from that."

He observed that the defeat could prove to be a reality check for the Delhi Capitals ahead of the tough encounters at the business end of the tournament.

"I think this is like a wake-up call for us because going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams."

The Delhi Capitals captain added that the team has to forget their past wins, and move forward with renewed vigour coupled with a sense of responsibility.

"We know that we have played amazing cricket in the past but we have to leave that in the past and going forward we feel that we have to come with all guns blazing, we have to play with freedom and also express ourselves more and take more responsibilty."

The 25-year-old mentioned that the Delhi Capitals will take one match at a time, and are not looking too far ahead as they need just one win to qualify for the playoffs.

"We just need one match to qualify, so keeping that in mind we will take one match at a time."

Shreyas Iyer on Shikhar Dhawan's excellent knock for the Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan played an unbeaten 106-run knock for the Delhi Capitals [P/C: iplt20.com]

Shreyas Iyer also lauded Shikhar Dhawan for the excellent platform the latter has been laying for the rest of the Delhi Capitals batsmen.

"First of all, I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan the way he has been going, he is really creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen."

The Mumbaikar observed that the Delhi Capitals opener has displayed a positive mindset and provided the required thrust to the innings.

"The way Shikhar Dhawan accelerated after the first few overs, he has been amazing, his mindset has been great throughout. He just needs that quick start which keeps him going."

Shreyas Iyer signed off by hoping that Dhawan continues his rich vein of form in the upcoming matches. He added that Prithvi Shaw - the other Delhi Capitals opener - could also help the southpaw in laying a strong foundation.

"The way he planned out his innings was really amazing to see. We just need these sort of innings from him in every game. Also a little bit of partnership in the powerplay from our openers, which could really help him get a big one in the next one as well."

Shikhar Dhawan has been in sensational form in the last few matches the Delhi Capitals have played in IPL 2020. He followed up his match-winning century against the Chennai Super Kings with another unbeaten ton in yesterday's encounter, albeit in a losing cause.