IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as SRH thrash MI by 10 wickets to storm into the playoffs

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha’s unbeaten 151-run stand helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad make the IPL 2020 playoffs as they beat the Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Match 56 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

MI will play the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on November 5 in Dubai, while SRH will go up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Eliminator the following night in Abu Dhabi.

After Warner won the toss and opted to field first, Sandeep Sharma (3 for 34) got SRH off to an ideal start. He accounted for MI captain Rohit Sharma (4 off 7) – who came into the side after a 4-match injury layoff – in the 3rd over with just 12 runs on the board.

Quinton de Kock (25 off 13) started to take the attack to the SRH bowlers before chopping one onto his stumps off Sandeep Sharma to leave MI precariously placed at 39 for 2 in the 5th over. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan then got together and tried to resurrect the innings with a 42-run third-wicket stand.

But once Yadav fell to Shahbaz Nadeem (2 for 19) for a 29-ball 36, MI suffered a mini-collapse as Krunal Pandya followed suit 3 balls later. Rashid Khan then cleaned up Saurabh Tiwary (1 off 3) to leave the defending champions tottering on 82 for 5 in the 12th over.

Kieron Pollard, however, held fort at one end and shifted into top gear after struggling to time the ball initially. The West Indian all-rounder smashed 3 consecutive sixes off T Natarajan to score 41 off 25 balls, and helped MI recover from 116 for 7 to reach 149 for 8 at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha started on a positive note and made their intentions clear from the outset. The duo scored 56 runs without losing any wicket at the end of the mandatory field restrictions to put SRH in the driver’s seat.

The Hyderabad-based franchise reached 97 without loss at the halfway mark to virtually shut the door on the Kolkata Knight Riders. Things went bad to worse for KKR, and the other way round for SRH. Warner (85 not out 58) and Saha (58 not out off 45) propelled themselves into the IPL 2020 playoffs and sent KKR out of the tournament.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, SRH vs MI

MI, DC, SRH & RCB are the teams to qualify for the playoffs



SRH win by 10 wickets — the last time they won by 10 wickets SRH had won the title (in 2016 v GL) — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 3, 2020

Can't let KKR win on the field.



Can't let KKR win when they're off the field.



Mumbai Indians. -___- — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) November 3, 2020

KKR owner SRK - kal apun 2 baje tak piya kyonkii kal mera birthday thaa



Par aaz bhi apun 2 baje tak piyegaa 😭😭😭#KKRHaiTaiyaar #SRHvMI #SRHvDC #SRH #IPL2020 #MIvsSRH #kkr — NeHahahah 🇮🇳 (@KaprawanKneha) November 3, 2020

@StarSportsIndia @KKRiders #SRH ne nahi sirf #KKR ko playoffs mein jane se roka hai balki I would say unke armaano ko apne paro tale rondte hue #MI par 10 wickets ki jeet ke saath playoffs mein dabangg entry mari hai..... #SRHvMI #Dream11IPL2020 @SunRisers @mipaltan — rohit (@rollersroofers1) November 3, 2020

So first Deccan chargers did it and now SRH did it. Feels about right. What an amazing 10 wicket win. @SunRisers in the Play offs. #SRHvMI — Anannay Ahuja (@killnaytor) November 3, 2020

KKR after that Krunal Pandya wide pic.twitter.com/Ti5pMGXi3p — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 3, 2020

The best is yet to come. We shift our focus to Qualifier 1 on November 5 💪#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Dream11IPL #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/NWrklq29MD — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 3, 2020

It's been a season of highs and lows. But we never stopped believing 💜#KKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/P6buwWXLWm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 3, 2020