IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as Virat Kohli seals last-ball Super Over win for RCB over MI

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off in Match 10 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and the game will certainly go down as one of the greatest of all time.

Despite recent IPL 2020 results favouring the team that has batted first, Rohit Sharma bravely opted to field upon winning the toss. The decision seemed to have backfired after RCB amassed 201/3, with Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch notching up splendid fifties.

The South African took a particular liking to Jasprit Bumrah, while a notable feature of the RCB innings was captain Virat Kohli's struggles - he scored 3 off 11. Shivam Dube added the impetus at the end of the innings as well, while Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya were decent with the ball.

RCB had a new-look bowling attack featuring Isuru Udana and Adam Zampa, but the most striking feature of their bowling innings was Kohli finally deciding to bowl Washington Sundar in the powerplay. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner conceded only 12 runs in his 4 overs, and picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma as well.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav fell cheaply, and MI were really struggling at 39/3. Hardik Pandya flattered to deceive, leaving Ishan Kishan - who was playing his first IPL 2020 game - and Kieron Pollard with a mountain to climb.

With around 90 runs required off the last 5 overs, the duo went berserk. Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal were taken to the cleaners in the 17th and 18th overs respectively, but a decent penultimate over from Navdeep Saini left MI needing 19 runs off six balls.

Udana, on his IPL debut, was carted for two sixes by Kishan, who then holed out in the deep off the penultimate ball of the innings on 99. With 5 needed off the last ball, Pollard crunched a pull to take the game into a Super Over, in which Navdeep Saini conceded just 7. Although Bumrah started off well, a boundary off the 4th ball meant that Kohli needed just 1 run off the final ball, which he duly scored.

Twitter obviously had a lot to say about one of the greatest IPL games of all time, and here are some of the best reactions from the RCB vs MI IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RCB vs MI

Advertisement

In a batsman’s world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special ✊ #IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/xIW97CnIxB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 28, 2020

MI Fan rn because the team gave a good fight:#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/l00OUfC8LS — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) September 28, 2020

#RCBvMI

I'm happy that the fake crowd in the stadium is firmly on RCB's side. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 28, 2020

If IPL is fixed, the dude writing the script is a f*ckin legend!! #Cricket #RCBvMI — Daniel Alexander Parody (@Daniel86criket) September 28, 2020

#RCBvMI

RCB After win Super over



Virat kohli to Rohit sharma - pic.twitter.com/xIdU2NXePq — PULKIT (@zeusspartan3) September 28, 2020

Fresh pictures have started coming from MI Team*#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/GlCZqoPwQV — Wellu (@Wellutwt) September 28, 2020

Virat Kohli hasn't crossed 25 runs in his last 8 IPL innings. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 28, 2020

Scoring 99 in an IPL innings:



Raina in 2013

Kohli in 2013

Gayle in 2019

Shaw in 2019

Ishan in 2020* — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 28, 2020

Virat Kohli has hit a boundary when RCB need 1 from 1 in Super over - the chase master has did it for the side. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 28, 2020

Too many people are saying back to back exciting games are doubtful. Need to get one CSK match to calm everyone down. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 28, 2020

Two wicketkeepers Sanju Samson & Ishan Kishan performing so well in IPL#Kishan#RCBvMI#SuperOver

They deserve a chance to play for India.



Rishab Pant be like: pic.twitter.com/svFzP574za — Baba Saga (@BabaNoorani) September 28, 2020