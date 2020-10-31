IPL 2020: Twitter mocks DC after they get blown away by MI

Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, combined with a brilliant bowling effort from the bowlers, helped the Mumbai Indians confirm their place in the top 2 after beating the Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets in Match 51 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

After Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field first, Trent Boult gave MI the perfect start, accounting for both openers - Prithvi Shaw (10 off 11) and Shikhar Dhawan (0 off 2) - to leave DC precariously placed at 15 for 2 after the third over.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (25 off 29) and Rishabh Pant (21 off 24) then steadied the ship with a 35-run second-wicket stand to help the Capitals cross the 50-run mark at the halfway stage.

But, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1 for 24) dismissed the DC captain soon after to open the floodgates. Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 17) then took it upon himself to account for the potentially dangerous Marcus Stoinis (2 off 3) and the well-set Rishabh Pant.

The other two pacers - Trent Boult (3 for 21) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1 for 14) - too came back strongly to restrict the Delhi Capitals to a paltry 110 for 9.

In reply, the defending champions were cruising as Quinton de Kock, and Ishan Kishan put on 68 runs for the first wicket. There was, however, a brief period when the run-scoring did slow down after de Kock perished to Anrich Nortje for a 28-ball 26.

But, Kishan, in the company of Suryakumar Yadav (12 not out off 11), continued in his merry ways to complete his third IPL 2020 fifty to guarantee MI a top 2 finish.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, DC vs MI

1. DC in first half of IPL

2. DC in second half of IPL#MIvsDC #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/R1QanP9rPJ — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) October 31, 2020

First half of IPL it was Delhi Capitals and now it’s Delhi Daredevils playing.#DCvsMI — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) October 31, 2020

Everyone says rohit gets best team, so they were winning. But the fact is @mipaltan built the core and make them as a match winners. As a franchise trusting domestic talent is more important and #MumbaiIndians is master in that #DCvsMI #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/wc8YP0FLBg — Im_mohan31 (@MohanEmpire31) October 31, 2020

Delhi Capital fans who were dreaming for IPL trophy 🏆 before 9 matches, reaction now:⬇️#DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/N6bNZ8Cygf — Manoj Tomar (@whitE_waIker) October 31, 2020

The scariest image this Halloween for #DC fans! 👻



Boom Boom Bumrah is running riot in Dubai - how many more wickets will he get?#DCvMI, #Dream11IPL | LIVE NOW | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/r7wPrxyuA0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 31, 2020

Ishan Kishan is averaging nearly 50 this IPL after today's game.

For comparison, Padikkal is averaging 37, Samson 31 and Gill 33.

He's probably gone under noticed amongst the star studded MI batting line-up.

He's a serious talent!#IPL2020 #MI #DCvsMI — Pranav Paraswar (@ParaswarPranav) October 31, 2020