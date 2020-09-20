IPL 2020: Twitter trolls RCB as Marcus Stoinis leads DC to thrilling Super Over victory

After the clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians gave us a blockbuster start to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) faced off in the second game.

KL Rahul elected to field first, and his decision was vindicated when DC fell to 13/3 after 4 overs. Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan were excellent with the new ball as a combination of poor decision-making and rash strokeplay threatened to finish the game before it even started.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant set about reviving the DC innings, with the former taking a particular liking to Krishnappa Gowtham. Both batsmen were dismissed off consecutive balls with around six overs to go, and the team found themselves struggling at 96/6 with four overs to go.

Marcus Stoinis heroically rescued DC, with his stunning assault of 53 off 21 balls taking his side to 157/8 in their 20 overs. Shami was the pick of the KXIP bowling, with figures of 3/15, while youngster Ravi Bishnoi impressed with 1/22 in his 4 overs.

KXIP's chase never really took off, but opener Mayank Agarwal waged a lone battle at one end. The Karnataka opener carried his bat throughout the innings before having a brain-fade moment in the last over bowled by Stoinis, holing out in the deep with only one run to get. Chris Jordan was also dismissed off the last ball as IPL 2020 saw its first Super Over.

Surprisingly, Mayank Agarwal didn't walk out to bat as both KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran played horrific shots to set DC a target of just 3, which was easily achieved.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the thrilling IPL 2020 match:

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab to play today. They should have allowed crowd for this match, waise bhi koi nahi aata. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 20, 2020

Mohammed Shami could've bowled THIS spell in THAT semi final. #DCvKXIP — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 20, 2020

virat Kohli after watching stoinis innings : #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/FIggYKzcku — chikatlo chindulestha (@chikati_rajyam) September 20, 2020

Stoinis walking into dressing room after this innings reactions : #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/ggVMJOxQB6 — Sai (@akakrcb6) September 20, 2020

Kl Rahul 12th Captain for KXIP (most by any team)



KXIP - 12

DC - 11

SRH - 7

MI - 7

RCB - 6

RR - 5

KKR - 4

CSK - 2#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/hJfpvLLcGa — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 20, 2020

How times have changed. Aakash Chopra's "Darshak bane fielder, Fielder bane darshak" is now "Aur yeh gend gayi quarantine mein..." @cricketaakash #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 20, 2020

Reason for the top order collapse#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/J1OMagQckm — Straight Cut (@NewGenFan) September 20, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan will punish Prithvi Shaw for this mix up by not featuring him in his next Instagram video. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 20, 2020

Marcus Stoinis forgetting his RCB days.



Chris Jordan remembering them. #DCvKXIP — Manya (@CSKian716) September 20, 2020

Poor call to send out Pooran for a super over to be bowled by a 145 kph pacer. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) September 20, 2020

Rabada coming to ball the super Over pic.twitter.com/ZfLs7BJpca — Ram LIHC (@edgbaston_149) September 20, 2020

#KXIP converted Super over into a Baby Over. How many of you remember that from gully cricket days??? 😂🤣 #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020