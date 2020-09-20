IPL 2020: Twitter trolls RCB as Marcus Stoinis leads DC to thrilling Super Over victory

After the clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians gave us a blockbuster start to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) faced off in the second game.
KL Rahul elected to field first, and his decision was vindicated when DC fell to 13/3 after 4 overs. Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan were excellent with the new ball as a combination of poor decision-making and rash strokeplay threatened to finish the game before it even started.
Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant set about reviving the DC innings, with the former taking a particular liking to Krishnappa Gowtham. Both batsmen were dismissed off consecutive balls with around six overs to go, and the team found themselves struggling at 96/6 with four overs to go.
Marcus Stoinis heroically rescued DC, with his stunning assault of 53 off 21 balls taking his side to 157/8 in their 20 overs. Shami was the pick of the KXIP bowling, with figures of 3/15, while youngster Ravi Bishnoi impressed with 1/22 in his 4 overs.
KXIP's chase never really took off, but opener Mayank Agarwal waged a lone battle at one end. The Karnataka opener carried his bat throughout the innings before having a brain-fade moment in the last over bowled by Stoinis, holing out in the deep with only one run to get. Chris Jordan was also dismissed off the last ball as IPL 2020 saw its first Super Over.
Surprisingly, Mayank Agarwal didn't walk out to bat as both KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran played horrific shots to set DC a target of just 3, which was easily achieved.
Here's what Twitter had to say about the thrilling IPL 2020 match:
Twitter reacts to IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP
Published 20 Sep 2020, 23:56 IST