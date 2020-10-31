IPL 2020: We fell short of reading the wicket, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer accepted after their loss to Mumbai Indians that they failed to read the wicket and the conditions properly. DC batted first, and the MI bowlers were on top of their game from the word go.

They did not let the DC batsmen get any momentum, and restricted them to 110-9 in their 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were the stars of the show with three wickets each.

Chasing just 111 runs to win the game and seal a top-two finish, the MI batsmen chased down the target with 9 wickets in hand. Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 72, and was named the Man of the Match. Iyer accepted that there are a lot of improvements to be made after this comprehensive loss.

"Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren't upto the mark right from the start and those wickets in the Powerplay took down the momentum from us. It was important for a few us to come and build a few partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive," Shreyas Iyer said after the game.

We will have to be fearless in our approach: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer accepted that DC would have to play a fearless brand of cricket going forward.

Not long ago, DC were sitting pretty at the top of the table with 7 wins from 9 games. But after 4 consecutive losses, they find themselves in a do-or-die situation. Iyer stated that DC will have to play a fearless brand of cricket, something which gave them so much success in the first half of the tournament.

"I feel 150 or 160 was a good total on such wickets. We'll have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We'll keep things simple and will not try to think much. It's going to be do or die for both teams (about the next game) depending on how RCB play tonight," Shreyas Iyer said.

DC will play their final game of the league phase against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2nd November at Abu Dhabi. A win in that game will cement their place in the IPL 2020 playoffs.